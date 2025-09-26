5 nutritious Navratri sweet recipes for a guilt-free celebration

Enjoy five healthy sweet recipes for Navratri that don't make you feel guilty. Experience festive flavours using nutritious ingredients.

Navratri is a time of devotion, fasting, vibrant celebrations, and delicious food. Over the course of nine days, devotees engage in rituals, dance, and festivities, with sweets playing a central role in the celebrations. However, with the joy of indulging in festive treats often comes the concern of excess calories, sugar, and fried delights that can derail health goals. By using healthier alternatives like jaggery, nuts, millet flour, and superfoods like makhana and sweet potato, you can enjoy delightful desserts that are both nourishing and festive.

Navratri 2025: 5 must-try sweets

Here are five wholesome Navratri sweet recipes that cater to calorie-conscious individuals, allowing you to enjoy the festive spirit without the guilt.

Makhana kheer

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, are rich in protein, calcium, and antioxidants, making them an excellent choice for a nutritious dessert.

How to prepare:

Lightly roast 1 cup of makhanas in 1 tablespoon of ghee until they become crunchy.

Coarsely crush the roasted makhanas and add them to 4 cups of boiling milk.

Cook on low heat until the mixture thickens (about 15-20 minutes).

Sweeten with jaggery to taste (approximately ½ cup), and cook until the jaggery has melted.

Garnish with chopped almonds and pistachios before serving.

Why it’s healthy: “Makhana kheer is low in calories yet high in protein, making it a filling option that supports gut health. This delightful dessert is perfect for fasting, ensuring that you feel satisfied without compromising your dietary goals” Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, tells Health Shots.

2. Singhara atta halwa

Singhara, also known as water chestnut flour, is commonly used during fasting and is not only delicious but also provides a good energy boost.

How to prepare:

Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan and roast 1 cup of singhara flour until it turns golden brown.

Gradually add 2 cups of warm water, stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming.

Sweeten with fresh jaggery (about ¾ cup) and a pinch of cardamom powder.

Cook until it reaches a consistency similar to halwa.

Why it’s healthy: “Singhara flour is gluten-free, high in fibre, and provides a quick energy boost. The inclusion of ghee adds healthy fats and Vitamin D, contributing to the nutritional value”, says the Clinical Nutritionist.

3. Sweet potato halwa

Sweet potatoes are naturally packed with fibre and antioxidants, making them an excellent base for various recipes during Navratri.

How to prepare:

Boil two medium-sized sweet potatoes and mash them until smooth.

Heat 2 tablespoons of ghee in a pan and add the mashed sweet potatoes.

Sweeten the mixture with jaggery (about ½ cup) and finish with a pinch of cardamom and a handful of crushed nuts for garnish.

Why it’s healthy: “Sweet potato halwa is a nutrient-dense dessert that offers fibre and complex carbohydrates. It provides a slow release of energy, keeping you energised throughout fasting, without the spikes in blood sugar levels associated with refined sweets,” says the Clinical Nutritionist.

4. Coconut ladoo with jaggery

Coconut is a traditional ingredient in many festive recipes, and combining it with jaggery creates a delectable treat that is both nutritious and indulgent.

How to prepare:

Grate 2 cups of fresh coconut and lightly roast it in a pan with one tablespoon of ghee.

Add melted jaggery (about 1 cup) to the roasted coconut and mix well until the mixture adheres and thickens.

Shape the mixture into small ladoos and garnish with finely chopped nuts.

Why it’s healthy: “Coconut provides healthy fats, while jaggery adds iron and minerals. The result is not only delicious but also energy-boosting and perfect for any festive occasion”, says the Clinical Nutritionist.

5. Rajgira or amaranth dry fruit ladoo/kheer

Rajgira, also known as amaranth, is a gluten-free grain rich in protein and packed with important micronutrients, making it a fantastic option during the Navratri festival.

How to prepare:

For ladoos: Mix 1 cup of roasted rajgira flour with a warm jaggery syrup (made from ½ cup jaggery and ¼ cup water) and incorporate assorted dry fruits. Roll the mixture into small balls.

For kheer: Cook 1 cup of rajgira in 4 cups of milk, sweeten with jaggery, and add cardamom for flavour.

Why it’s healthy: “Rajgira is an excellent source of protein and fibre, and contains important minerals such as calcium and magnesium. The incorporation of milk and nuts enhances the nutritional profile, providing a delicious and wholesome dessert option,” states the Clinical Nutritionist.