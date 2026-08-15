Independence Day special: Mango coconut and pistachio verrine, a tricolour-inspired delight
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As India celebrates Independence Day, food becomes a beautiful way to express patriotism and creativity. Inspired by the vibrant colours of the Indian flag, the Mango Coconut and Pistachio Verrine by Chef Ayushi Jain from International Institute of Culiary Arts (IICA), New Delhi is an elegant layered dessert that combines tropical flavours, contrasting textures, and visual appeal. Featuring a crunchy pistachio crumble, silky coconut mousse, and luscious mango compote, this dessert is perfect for festive gatherings, family celebrations, and special Independence Day menus.
Served chilled in individual verrine glasses, this dessert offers a refreshing finish to any meal while showcasing the rich flavours of mango, coconut, and pistachio. Its vibrant green, white, and saffron layers beautifully represent the spirit of the nation, making it a fitting tribute to India’s Independence Day celebrations.
Why you’ll love this dessert?
The Mango Coconut and Pistachio Verrine is a modern plated dessert that combines simplicity with sophistication. The nutty pistachio crumble provides a delightful crunch, the coconut mousse brings a creamy tropical richness, and the mango compote adds natural sweetness and fruity freshness. Together, these layers create a balanced dessert that is light, refreshing, and visually stunning.
Preparation details
- Preparation Time: 3 Hours
- Serving Style: Chilled
- Yield: 3 portions (90g each)
- Shelf Life: Up to 5 days under refrigeration
Ingredients
For the pistachio crumble
- 25g flour
- 50g chilled butter
- 50g sugar
- 25g almond powder
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 50g milk powder
- 25g ground pistachio
- 1/8 tsp green food colour
For the mango compote
- 100g fresh mango, finely chopped
- 20g sugar
- 10g butter
- 3g lemon juice
For the coconut mousse
- 50g white chocolate
- 60g coconut cream
- 80g whipped cream or heavy cream
- 8g desiccated coconut
Method
Preparing the pistachio crumble
Begin by rubbing the chilled butter into the flour until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Add the milk powder, ground pistachio, almond powder, sugar, vanilla essence, and green colour. Mix thoroughly until evenly combined. Spread the mixture on a baking tray and bake at 170°C for 10–15 minutes or until golden brown and crisp. Allow it to cool completely before use.
Making the mango compote
In a clean saucepan, combine the chopped mango and cook over low heat until the fruit softens. Add sugar, butter, and lemon juice, stirring continuously. Cook for another five minutes until the mixture thickens slightly and develops a glossy texture. Remove from heat and allow it to cool completely.
Preparing the coconut mousse
Melt the white chocolate and gradually add warm coconut cream to create a smooth ganache. In a separate bowl, whip the cream until soft peaks form. Fold the coconut ganache gently into the whipped cream, followed by the desiccated coconut. Mix carefully to maintain a light and airy texture.
Assembly
Creating neat and distinct layers is key to achieving the dessert’s visual appeal:
- Spoon a generous layer of pistachio crumble into the base of each verrine glass and press lightly.
- Pipe or spoon a layer of coconut mousse over the crumble.
- Add a neat layer of cooled mango compote, ensuring the glass sides remain clean.
- Top with another layer of coconut mousse, smoothing the surface or piping a decorative rosette.
- Garnish with chopped pistachios, toasted coconut flakes, and a fresh mango slice.
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