PMOS cravings explained: Why they happen and how to manage them?

Why does PMOS cause cravings for sugar and carbs? Effective strategies to manage them through balanced nutrition and mindful eating.

PMOS (Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome), which was previously called PCOS, causes strong cravings for sugar and quick carbs. These cravings occur due to insulin resistance, elevated androgen levels, and hormone imbalances. It’s not just about willpower. This metabolic issue leads to spikes and drops in blood sugar, making the brain seek fast energy.

Cravings are a symptom, not a sign of weak willpower

“One of the most common complaints I hear from my Female patients suffering from PMOS is ‘Why am I always craving sweets and junk food despite my efforts to stay healthy?’ It is difficult not to become upset and disappointed due to such cravings. Still, one should not forget that this is not always due to their inability to restrain. Mostly, this problem is connected with metabolic processes within PMOS,” Dt. Archana Batra, Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator, tells Health Shots.

The role of insulin resistance in PMOS cravings

Insulin resistance is one of the major factors responsible for such cravings. According to studies, almost 70% of women suffering from Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome are affected by insulin resistance. As cells become insensitive to insulin, glucose is poorly absorbed, and blood sugar levels fluctuate.

Hormonal imbalances can increase hunger

The problem is aggravated by hormonal imbalances, as high levels of androgens prevalent in PMOS patients, combined with hormonal imbalances affecting feelings of hunger and satiety via ghrelin and leptin, may lead to increased appetite and decreased satiety. Additionally, many women experience inflammation, which can affect their metabolic processes and eating behaviors.

{{{htmlData}}}

Another issue that may not get much attention is emotional eating. PMOS can take its toll on a person’s emotions because of the fear associated with changes in weight, skin breakouts, menstrual issues, fertility problems, or body image issues. The more stress one feels, the higher their cortisol levels will be, which is the body’s main stress hormone.

Avoid restrictive diets and practice mindful eating

The good news is that cravings can be managed through simple, sustainable lifestyle adjustments. One of the first things you should do is ensure you do not miss meals, because skipping meals can cause your blood sugar to drop, leading you to overeat later in the day.

Build balanced meals to stabilize blood sugar

Eggs, paneer, Greek yogurt, dals, sprouts, fish, and chicken are examples of protein sources you can include in your diet to help you feel full without extra snacking. Mixing protein with fiber-rich foods such as vegetables, whole grains, oats, beans, fruits, chia seeds, and flaxseeds will help prevent the body from rapidly absorbing glucose.

Physical activity matters more than you think

Physical activity and exercise are another effective way to deal with PMOS. A 30-minute fast-paced walk, yoga, weightlifting, or any other type of exercise you enjoy will help you regulate your insulin levels, keep your blood sugar down, and eliminate cravings. However, it is just as crucial not to categorize food as either “good” or “bad”. Strict deprivation of favorite foods always leads to an endless vicious cycle of restraint and then binge eating. It is more desirable to indulge occasionally and concentrate on a healthy diet most of the time.

“I frequently tell my clients your cravings are your body’s way of communicating, not your failures. The aim should not be to battle yourself through feelings of shame, but to listen to what your body actually needs. I often say to my patients, Living with PCOS does not mean that you have to be perfect all the time. It means nourishing your body the right way to support hormonal balance and make healthy decisions every day. Through proper nutrition, regular activity, proper sleep, and mindful practices, including mindful eating, controlling cravings becomes much more manageable,” says Batra.