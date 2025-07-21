Rewriting the Rules: She-lajit Puts Women at the Center of Supplement Science

Shelajit by BetterAlt is a women-focused supplement combining shilajit, shatavari, and saffron that offers support for hormonal balance, energy, and wellness.

A female-focused supplement made with Shilajit, Shatavari, and Saffron, She-lajit by BetterAlt is reshaping how women approach hormonal health, energy, and wellness—combining Ayurvedic tradition with medical review in a convenient, daily-use stick.

Women’s health supplements often fail to reflect the biological complexity and hormonal cycles unique to women. BetterAlt, a wellness company known for its use of Ayurvedic ingredients, has stepped forward with She-lajit, a formula crafted not as an adaptation, but as an original blend made specifically for women.

Packaged in strawberry honey-flavored single-use sticks, She-lajit combines Shilajit, Shatavari, and Saffron. The product aims to support hormonal balance, mood regulation, energy, and skin tone. Rather than chasing trend-based solutions, BetterAlt focuses on formulating with intent, grounding its product in both traditional medicine and modern clinical review.

Rewriting the Role of Shilajit

BetterAlt noticed a growing number of women turning to Shilajit, which inspired them to create a formula designed specifically for them. As co-founder Akash Dhoot explained, “We saw an unmet need—no one was making Shilajit for women’s health.”

She-lajit pairs Shilajit with two Ayurvedic botanicals. The first one. Shatavari, traditionally used to support reproductive health and hormonal cycles, complements Shilajit’s energy-boosting properties. The second one is Saffron, known for its antioxidant and mood-enhancing traits.

Each ingredient addresses symptoms tied to monthly hormonal shifts and postpartum recovery—such as fatigue, mood swings, and skin dullness. The product has been reviewed by an OBGYN and is recommended for use during menstruation, ovulation, and recovery after childbirth.

Blending Ayurveda with Clinical Insight

BetterAlt draws from Ayurvedic practices but does not rely on ancient knowledge alone. Its team pairs traditional wisdom with current clinical standards. “We rely on both tradition and testing,” Dhoot said. “It is about respecting the old ways while using today’s science to make them more effective.”

Shilajit is recognized in Ayurveda as a rejuvenator. Shatavari is used for fertility and postnatal care. Saffron has long been valued for mental clarity and beauty support. These uses are not new, but BetterAlt adds a modern layer of form factor, clinical safety and efficacy testing to every batch.

The ingredient list is short, deliberate, and clear. There are no synthetic preservatives or artificial binders. Each easy-to-use stick contains just what is needed to deliver results, aligning with the growing demand for clean-label supplements.

A Delivery Method That Fits Real Life

BetterAlt moved away from capsules or powders. Instead, the company introduced a format designed for daily life—an easy-to-carry, flavored stick. These can be taken without water, directly from the packet, eliminating the hassle of pills and resins.

The taste plays an essential role. With its natural strawberry honey profile and absence of artificial sweeteners, the supplement becomes more palatable. This enhances daily adherence, especially for those already juggling multiple priorities.

She-lajit’s format aligns with BetterAlt’s goal to support women who are managing work, home responsibilities, and their well-being. The goal is not only effective supplementation, but also ease of integration into everyday routines.

Designing with Women in Mind

Hormonal balance fluctuates throughout the month. It shifts further during life stages such as postpartum recovery and menopause. She-lajit does not promise instant transformation but instead offers daily reinforcement for the body’s natural rhythms.

Dr. Murthy, who helped design the formulation, shared: “Fatigue, brain fog, breakouts—these are often signals of underlying imbalance. We created this product to help women restore harmony within their bodies and feel their best again.”

What sets She-lajit apart is that it was not retrofitted from a men’s product. It was formulated specifically for women, backed by medical review, and designed to reflect the cyclical nature of female physiology.

A Broader Commitment to Women’s Health

BetterAlt plans to expand its offerings. The team is currently developing formulas for perimenopause, menopause, skin health, and emotional well-being. Each new release will follow the same principles: traditional roots, medical review, and real-life usability.

The company rejects generic solutions and broad-spectrum formulas. Its mission centers on addressing specific stages in a woman’s life, creating supplements that reflect biological realities rather than marketing trends.

She-lajit marks the beginning of this vision. It challenges how wellness products are designed and who they are designed for. It offers an alternative that listens to women’s needs, not just their symptoms.

(Disclaimer: The above article is created by our branded content team in partnership with She-lajit. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Health Shots does not endorse or assume responsibility for the product, service, or information presented. Readers are encouraged to consult their healthcare professional for medical advice.)