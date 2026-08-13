Things to know about Calcium and its absorption: How calcium works in your body?

Calcium absorption depends on the form of calcium, elemental calcium content and nutrients such as vitamin D. Learn how different calcium salts support bone health.

When it comes to bone health, most people know calcium is important, but few realise that the type and quality of calcium they consume matter. Calcium is available through foods and dietary supplements, either alone or combined with Vitamin D3. However, the body’s ability to absorb and use calcium effectively depends on several factors such as the form of calcium, the amount of elemental calcium consumed, and the presence of supporting nutrients like Vitamin D3¹.

Since the body cannot produce calcium on its own, adequate intake through diet or supplementation is important at every stage of life, especially during growth, pregnancy, menopause and ageing¹.

Understanding the different types of Calcium salts:

There are different types of calcium salts available, and they vary in their absorption, elemental calcium content and tolerance. Vitamin D3 further supports calcium absorption, helping the body utilise calcium more effectively for optimal bone health¹.

Below are some of the most common types of calcium salts used in calcium supplements.

Calcium Carbonate (~40% elemental calcium)²

Naturally derived and it contains one of the highest percentages of elemental calcium. When taken with food, it is well absorbed in the body for utilisation. It is one of the most preferred and endorsed calcium salt worldwide.

Calcium Citrate (~21%)²

It is soluble form of calcium with lower elemental calcium and thus require higher doses to meet daily calcium requirements². Might be suitable for people who have gastric issues or with low/poor stomach acid production³.

Calcium Citrate Malate (~21-23 %)⁴

Known for good absorption but with low elemental calcium, particularly in older adults. Because of its less elemental calcium content, number of pills/tablets required to meet daily calcium requirement is more.

Calcium Lactate (~18%)⁴

It is more soluble but provides lower elemental calcium per dose.

Understanding how different forms of calcium work and absorb in the body is key to supporting long term bone health. A well-formulated calcium supplement helps to provide optimum calcium and ease of daily consumption.

Why Quality matter in Calcium Supplement?

With a growing number of supplements available in the market, quality and authenticity have become important considerations. Counterfeit or substandard supplements can impact product effectiveness and could pose health risk, thus making it essential to choose a trusted and verified product.

Shelcal500 – Your Trusted Choice for Daily Calcium

Shelcal500 is known for decades as a formula that supports bone health. It is formulated to support calcium intake and absorption to meet the calcium requirements of the body

It helps to provide everyday calcium need to support bone health while fitting easily into daily routines.

Shelcal’s elemental calcium is obtained from rich natural sources

It is formulated by way of a stringent manufacturing process

Vitamin D3 present in Shelcal improves the absorption of calcium

Naturally sourced elemental calcium with superior absorption efficiency

It has anti-counterfeit features and QR code to authenticate the genuineness of the pack. Shelcal continues to be a dependable choice for everyday calcium support. It is India’s No.1 Doctor Prescribed Calcium*

Because effective calcium support depends not just on intake, but also on the right calcium form, optimal absorption, quality formulation, and daily compliance, choosing a trusted calcium supplement becomes one of the important factors along with diet and exercise for long-term bone health.

Disclaimer: This article has been curated by HT Brand Studio team. The views and opinions expressed in the story are solely for the education/informational/awareness purpose and are not a substitute for any professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please consult your doctor or healthcare professional before taking action on the information provided in the story. Reliance on any or all information provided in the story is solely at your own discretion and responsibility. Shelcal500 shall not be held liable in any circumstances whatsoever.

*SMSRC Rx Research Data for Calcium products, MAT Feburary’2026.

Reference:

¹https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Calcium-HealthProfessional/

²Pereira, Giselle & Genaro, Patrícia & Pinheiro, Marcelo & Szejnfeld, Vera & Martini, Lígia. (2009). Dietary calcium – Strategies to optimize intake. Revista Brasileira de Reumatologia. 49. 164-171.

³(Trailokya A, Srivastava A, Bhole M, Zalte N. Calcium and Calcium Salts. J Assoc Physicians India. 2017 Feb;65(2):100-103)

⁴(Reinwald S, Weaver CM, Kester JJ. The health benefits of calcium citrate malate: a review of the supporting science. Advances in food and nutrition research. 2008 Jan 1;54:219-346)

⁵Krall EA, Dawson-Hughes B. Smoking increases bone loss and decreases intestinal calcium absorption. J Bone Miner Res. 1999 Feb;14(2):215-20. doi: 10.1359/jbmr.1999.14.2.215. PMID: 9933475.

⁶Bargagli M, Ferraro PM, Vittori M, Lombardi G, Gambaro G, Somani B. Calcium and Vitamin D Supplementation and Their Association with Kidney Stone Disease: A Narrative Review. Nutrients. 2021 Dec 4;13(12):4363.

⁷Ramsubeik K, Keuler NS, Davis LA, Hansen KE. Factors associated with calcium absorption in postmenopausal women: a post hoc analysis of dual-isotope studies. J Acad Nutr Diet. 2014 May;114(5):761-7.

⁸Christakos S, Dhawan P, Porta A, Mady LJ, Seth T. Vitamin D and intestinal calcium absorption. Mol Cell Endocrinol. 2011 Dec 5;347(1-2):25-9.