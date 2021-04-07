Say goodbye to sagging skin with these 9 kitchen ingredients

Want to delay the signs of ageing like sagging skin? Try these natural skin tightening options for glowing skin.

Sagging skin is a part of the ageing process. You cannot stop it, but you can pause it for some time by taking care of your skin. Eating healthy, protecting your skin from the sun’s rays and following a proper skincare routine according to your skin type can go a long way. However, you may need more help to delay the arrival of sagging skin. Thanks to technological advancement, there are cosmetic procedures like chemical peels and microneedling for tightening skin. But if you believe in the power of home remedies, you can try kitchen ingredients like aloe vera and cucumber. Want to know more about the natural skin tightening options? Read on.

What contributes to the process of ageing?

As we grow older, our skin undergoes multiple changes, be it physical or hormonal. There are many different factors that affect the process and changes that our skin goes through.

Loose skin can appear anywhere on the body and face, but the most common areas are the neck, abdomen and arms.

One of the major causes behind loose skin is age. With growing age, our skin tends to lose collagen and elastin, the supportive connective tissue that makes it look firm, plump and youthful. Facial muscles can weaken with age and eventually resulting in loose skin.

“Sun exposure can affect the elasticity and collagen production of the skin too, but at a faster rate than ageing. Sun damage caused by UVA/UVB radiation can affect the skin’s DNA and mutate it, leading to premature cellular death. This breaks down collagen and elastin in the skin, leading to loosening up of skin,” explains celebrity dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana.

“Sudden weight loss can also affect your skin. Other factors include surgery and pregnancy. These can lead to the loss of volume in the skin due to the thinning of the fatty layer beneath the skin and stretching of ligaments,” he adds

How to tighten skin naturally at home?

Here are some of the natural skin tightening options:

1. Coconut oil

It is a staple ingredient in many kitchens and can also be used to tighten skin! Coconut oil is a powerful antioxidant that works to eliminate free radicals that can damage the skin. It also hydrates and moisturizes the skin, which prevents sagging.

2. Olive oil

Olive oil is the most simple yet effective remedy to lock moisture into the skin and keep it glowing. It is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E that tighten the skin and prevent photoageing. During a study, published in Plos One, researchers found an association between a lower risk of severe photoageing and higher intakes of monounsaturated fatty acids from olive oil.

3. Honey

Honey helps in hydrating dry skin, fighting the action of free radicals, keeping the skin clean due to its antifungal and antibacterial properties, and reducing redness with its anti-inflammatory properties. These benefits can help delay the sagging of skin, making it smoother and younger, making it one of the best natural skin tightening ingredients.

4. Coffee

Coffee can be used at night to tighten the skin and delay the signs of ageing. The natural skin tightening ingredient has a high content of antioxidants that slow the process of skin ageing. When it is used as a scrub, it exfoliates the skin.

5. Aloe vera

Aloe vera gel is one of the best home remedies that can be used for skin tightening. It has malic acid which improves the elasticity of the skin. A study, published in the Annals Of Dermatology, showed that aloe vera gel supplementation clinically improved facial wrinkles and elasticity.

6. Cucumber

Cucumber is considered to be the best natural skin toner. It can tighten loose and saggy skin without causing any side effects or allergic reactions. In addition, it can refresh and rejuvenate tired skin.

7. Egg

Egg white contains albumin protein, making it a great remedy for sagging skin. It improves the skin texture by rebuilding the cells of the skin, making it an effective natural skin tightening ingredients.

8. Yogurt

Yogurt makes the skin smooth and helps to tighten wrinkled skin. It contains lactic acid. When yogurt is applied to the skin, the lactic acid present in it works to shrink the pores, resulting in tighter and smoother skin.

9. Lemon

“Vitamin C present in lemon boosts the production of collagen and helps to restore elasticity to the skin. It has astringent properties that work as a wrinkle-reducing and skin-tightening remedy,” says Dr Rana.

How to make natural skin tightening face masks?

Here are some ways to make natural skin tightening face masks:

1. Banana Face Pack

Add a few drops of lemon juice to mashed banana. Apply this on the face and neck. Leave this pack on the face for about 15 minutes and then wash it off with water. You can use this natural skin tightening pack twice a week.

2. Coffee Face Pack

Mix 1/4 cup of ground coffee, 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, 1/4 cup of brown sugar and ½ teaspoon of cinnamon till all these ingredients form a paste. Use this paste to gently scrub the face and neck area. Scrub your face for about 5 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

3. Egg and honey face mask

Mix 1 egg white with 2 teaspoons of honey to make a paste. Apply this paste to your face and neck. Wait for 15 minutes till it dries off and then, rinse it off with lukewarm water. This face mask can give you a protein-and-vitamin boost. Apply this mask on your face at least 2 times a week.

4. Aloe vera face mask

Take 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel and add 1 tablespoon of mayonnaise and 1 tablespoon of honey to it. Make a thick paste and apply the natural skin tightening mask to the face, neck, and chest. Let it dry for 15 minutes. After that, rinse it off with lukewarm water.

These kitchen ingredients can be used to make natural skin tightening face masks. However, perform a patch test to check if your skin can tolerate these home remedies to prevent sagging skin.