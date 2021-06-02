Try these DIY coffee face masks to nourish and brighten your skin

DIY coffee face masks might just be your answer to improving your skin’s health and getting that radiant glow.

Move over fancy creams and moisturisers, here are some DIY coffee masks that would do the trick when it comes to skin care. Coffee has a variety of benefits and skin care also happens to be one of them. Full of antioxidants and anti-ageing properties, coffee is equipped with amazing exploitation abilities that can boost skin health. Applying coffee in the form of a face pack reduces skin swelling and puffing by promoting blood circulation. However, if you are wondering how to use coffee on face, then we have some amazing DIY solutions for you. These DIY coffee face mask benefits are instant, just give them a shot!

How does coffee help skin?

There are many skin benefits when it comes to coffee. Coffee helps promote the growth of healthy skin, states the study, published in journal Royal Society of Chemistry. While this research, published in the International Journal of Dermatology, points to the fact that people who consumed or applied coffee on a regular basis had fewer age spots.

5 DIY coffee face masks that you can try

1. Coffee and honey face mask

You will need one tablespoon of coffee powder and one tablespoon of honey. Mix both these ingredients well in a small bowl. Apply the paste all over your face and massage gently, avoiding the area around the eyes. Now keep the mask on for 20 minutes. Rinse with cold water.

Using a coffee and honey mask benefits include providing the perfect combination to moisturise your skin and reduce signs of ageing like wrinkles, dryness and dark spots.

2. Coffee and milk face mask

The coffee and milk face mask benefits are numerous. To prepare this mask, take one tablespoon of ground coffee with one-two tablespoons of milk. Mix both to form a paste and apply it to your face. After letting it sit on your face for 10-15 minutes, wash off with lukewarm water.



If you wish for even-toned skin, then a coffee and milk face mask is the simplest and most effective solution. It can remove impurities from your face and can make your skin glow.

3. Coffee, turmeric and yogurt face mask

If you are on the lookout for a coffee face pack for skin whitening, then this one’s for you. To make this pack, mix one tablespoon coffee powder, one tablespoon turmeric and one tablespoon yogurt. Stir well to make a lump-free mixture. Apply the paste evenly across your face and leave it for 20 minutes. To remove the paste, massage gently in a circular motion and wash with warm water for a brighter skin tone.

Turmeric is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and vitamin C. This helps to remove dullness from the skin and lightens the dark spots while yogurt with the alpha-hydroxy acids reduces the oil from the face and nourishes it.

4. Coffee and lemon face mask

Here’s a great coffee face mask for instant glow. Combine one tablespoon of coffee powder with one tablespoon of lemon juice in a bowl. Mix it well to form a paste and apply it on your face and neck evenly and gently. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then rinse off with cold water.

Lemon with coffee helps in removing tan and lightening up the skin. It also provides a mild bleaching effect which helps get rid of dead skin and encourages new skin cell growth. Coffee gives a fresh glow with its cleansing and purifying properties.

5. Coffee and aloe-vera face mask

Take two tablespoons of ground coffee and two tablespoons of aloe vera gel. Mix the ingredients well and apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Be it acne, scars or eczema, aloe vera is known as a powerful ingredient to ward off skin conditions due to its antioxidants and antibacterial properties. On the other hand, caffeine in coffee fights against blemishes, dark spots, sun spots and lightens the pigmentation, making your skin look brighter and tightened. Thus, this is one of the best coffee facials at home.

So, here you go ladies! Protect your skin with these DIY coffee face masks!

FAQs

Can you use coffee to lighten your skin?

While coffee doesn’t directly lighten skin, it can help reduce dark circles and uneven skin tone due to its antioxidant properties. So it might not lighten skin directly, but skin will look more radiant with regular usage.

Can coffee cure acne?

Yes, coffee can work wonders for acne-prone skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce redness and inflammation associated with acne.

How to use coffee as a face scrub?

Mix used coffee grounds with a little olive oil or honey to create a gentle exfoliating scrub. Massage it onto your face in circular motions, avoiding the delicate eye area. Rinse thoroughly with warm water.