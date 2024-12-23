Weight loss transformation: Corporate professional turned fitness trainer Huda Bushra lost 26 kg with disciplined lifestyle

Huda Bushra, a PR professional turned fitness trainer, lost 26 kilos through consistency and a healthy lifestyle. Despite constant bullying, the 24-year-old never gave up and chose to prioritize herself every day.

Weight loss is not just a battle against the scale, but also against society’s harsh judgments. This was the case with Huda Bushra, a PR professional, who was subjected to the harsh words of society for her body. Criticised and labeled “fat” by people she knew, Huda refused to let their words define her. With her unshakeable self-determination and a clear goal in mind, she embarked on a transformational journey that helped her shed 26 kilograms. This weight loss journey not only helped her become the best version of herself but also allowed her to turn her struggle into a source of strength and become a certified fitness trainer. This weight loss transformation will inspire you to prioritise your health and well-being.

Huda’s life before embarking on her weight loss transformation

Before starting her weight loss transformation journey, Huda struggled with physical and emotional challenges. Her weight had begun to affect her health significantly. From facing shortness of breath, missed periods, and fatigue to joint pain, she dealt with several health issues due to her weight gain that negatively impacted her daily life, making it difficult and exhausting. On top of her physical struggles, Huda Bushra also faced criticism from people around her. “People often made hurtful comments, calling me names or questioning “Who will marry you?” or mocking me in public. These remarks were upsetting and made me feel small,” says Huda Bushra.

Despite the negativity around her, Huda decided to focus on herself and not let harsh words define her self-worth. “However, I realised I couldn’t let those words define me. I decided to focus on improving my health and well-being, not for others, but for myself,” adds Huda Bushra while talking about her weight loss transformation journey.

Choose yourself every day: Huda Bushra’s on staying consistent on her weight loss transformation

Weight loss transformation does not happen overnight. Besides this, there has to be a source of motivation that can keep on going. For Huda, the turning point came when she decided to prioritise her happiness and health over societal expectations. “At first, my sister’s wedding motivated me. I wanted to look good for all the functions, so I started crash diets and doing a lot of cardio exercises. While I lost some weight, it didn’t last and my health started to suffer. That is when I realised my journey was not just about looking good, it was about feeling healthy, strong, and happy.”

“I shifted my focus to making small, healthy changes that I could stick to for life. It is not about quick fixes or being perfect, it is about improving little by little and choosing yourself every day. The best motivation comes from within when you decide you are ready to live the life you truly deserve,” says Huda.

Huda Bushra’s weight loss transformation: Excerpts from the interview

Huda’s weight loss journey officially began on September 21, 2021. However, in the pursuit of losing weight from 85 kg to 59 kg, she faced several challenges. “I had no understanding of how diets worked or the importance of exercise. I made several mistakes, such as losing muscle mass instead of body fat and experiencing excessive pain due to poor guidance,” recalls Huda.

Over time, she realised the need for proper understanding and guidance. “After two years of struggle, I realised I needed proper knowledge. I joined a gym and began following a healthier diet, but I still wasn’t achieving the results I wanted,” she admits. Additionally, she noticed how people around her lacked awareness about fitness and nutrition. That is when she decided to become a certified fitness trainer. “That decision completely transformed my life. Now, I have a solid understanding of nutrition and know exactly which types of exercises are effective. This journey has not only changed my body but also my mindset. Now, I am passionate about helping others on their weight loss transformation journey,” she says.

“Mental and emotional strength became the foundation of my weight loss transformation:” Huda Bushra

Huda Bushra emphasized the importance of mental and emotional strength in her weight loss journey. She admits that staying motivated was not easy but every day she reminded herself of the goal behind her journey. “Before I joined the gym, I often felt really low and would sometimes turn to overeating, which only made things worse,” she says. However, Huda developed a simple yet powerful habit that made a significant change in her life. “I would wear a fitted top or leggings and stand in front of the mirror for a couple of minutes. Seeing my belly, large arms and loose body was hard, but it was a reality check. It reminded me why I started and pushed me to keep going,” she adds.

Another small but impactful change was her decision to take the stairs instead of the lift. “I live on the third floor, and in the beginning, climbing the stairs was a real struggle, I would feel out of breath and my calves would ache terribly. But those moments showed me how much work I needed to do and this motivated me to push harder,” says Huda.

Unlearning old habits and building new ones proved beneficial in the weight loss journey of Huda Bushra

As a big foodie, it was difficult for Huda to make lifestyle changes. However, with time, she realised that her food habits were affecting her overall well-being and hence she adopted a healthier diet for weight loss.

“I started noticing the effects of my diet on my body—dull skin and excessive weight gain. That is when I knew I needed to make changes. The first thing I did was cut out sugar and liquid calories, like drinks, milkshakes, and juices. I replaced these with healthier options and began including a lot of protein in every meal. At the same time, I reduced my carbohydrate intake. It is not just about cutting bread or wheat; many vegetables and fruits are also high in carbs, which is something people often overlook. One of the biggest myths is that you can eat unlimited fruits and vegetables and still lose weight. It is important to balance these with other nutrients. By making these changes and being mindful of my intake, I was able to lose weight effectively and more healthily,” says Huda.

Weight loss journey: Self-believe is the key

Huda Bushra’s weight loss transformation was not without its lonely moments. “People often don’t respect or care about you unless they see results. During my journey, even my parents didn’t have faith that I would eventually lose weight,” she admits. However, this lack of support became a source of motivation for her. Giving one of the most important weight loss tips, she says, “Let this be your motivation – believe in yourself when no one else does and let your results speak louder than words.”

Huda on her weight loss journey: “I felt mentally at peace”

Huda’s weight loss transformation wasn’t just about shedding the extra kilos! It was about redefining how she saw herself. “Initially, the changes I noticed were mostly physical. People began to comment on my weight loss and how I looked. However, as time went on, I realized that the transformation was far deeper than just physical appearance,” she shares.

With proper weight loss exercise and diet plan, she experienced an amazing transformation that improved her confidence and energy levels. “I started to truly love my skin, my complexion began to glow, I felt mentally at peace, and I experienced far less fatigue. In the beginning, I struggled to manage more than one task a day. But ever since I joined the gym and adopted a more disciplined and nutritious lifestyle, everything changed. Now, I can handle multiple tasks effortlessly,” she says.

Weight loss transformation: “It has made me more disciplined”

Through her journey, Huda learned several important lessons about health and discipline. “Many people my age suffer from back pain, fatigue, and other issues because of poor lifestyle choices. I don’t want anyone to face these problems, but the decision to change has to come from within. This journey has taught me that health is not just about appearance; it is about feeling good and making conscious, disciplined choices every day. I want to be an example of how a healthy lifestyle can make a real difference, not only for myself but for those I care about,” she says.

“Fitness is about progress and choosing yourself every day:” says Huda on her weight loss transformation

Huda’s advice for anyone starting their weight loss transformation journey is simple yet powerful: “Your health is your most valuable asset. Shortcuts like smoking or extreme diets may seem tempting but can have long-term repercussions. I have seen people indulge in unhealthy habits, believing they can undo the damage later, only to face serious consequences over time. For instance, gym-goers who smoke often overlook the harm to their lungs and cardiovascular health. Similarly, extreme dieting, like eating too little, can cause muscle loss, decreased bone density, and unsustainable results. Fitness is about progress and choosing yourself every single day,” she adds.

Weight loss journey is a marathon, not a sprint. Focus on sustainable habits, proper nutrition, and consistency. Avoid quick fixes, as they often lead to setbacks. Prioritize your well-being and stay committed to a balanced approach. True fitness is about long-term health, not temporary results. Stay committed to yourself and remember: health should always come first.