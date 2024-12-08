11 knee-friendly weight loss exercises to keep obesity at bay

Losing weight is not a piece of cake. Add knee pain to it, and you will find it more challenging to drop pounds. You can watch your diet by focusing on healthy foods, and giving importance to portion control. But you also need to sweat it out to maintain a healthy weight. Your knee pain will probably hold you back from working out. Whether the pain is due to an injury, arthritis or ageing, you need to keep moving. The good news is that there are knee-friendly weight loss exercises. These exercises can help to lose weight and also reduce knee pain.
Why exercise with bad knees?
If you have knee pain, and don’t engage in physical activity, and lead a sedentary lifestyle, you will gain weight, especially in the abdomen area, over time. Excessive abdominal weight can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and type 2 diabetes, as per research published in Frontiers in 2021. Not exercising can even make the pain in your knees worse. Exercising can not only help to lose weight, but also improve knee pain.
A 2002 study published in The BMJ showed that participants who worked out had an average reduction in knee pain of 12 percent. Another study, published in the Journal of Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy in 2018, showed that physical activity for arthritic knee pain often leads to better outcomes than using medications, injections, and undergoing surgery.
11 weight loss exercises if you have bad knees
There are low impact knee-friendly weight loss exercises that you can do. “These knee-friendly weight loss exercises can also strengthen the muscles around the knees without causing too much strain,” says physiotherapist and fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai.
Bend your knees a little bit and set your feet hip-width apart.
Step sideways in small steps, keeping tension on the band.
Walk for a distance or time and then change direction.
“These knee-friendly weight loss exercises can also reduce stress on knee joints, and strengthen the surrounding muscles and stabilise the knees,” says the expert.
Take precautions while doing knee-friendly weight loss exercises
Work along with a physiotherapist or fitness trainer before doing knee-friendly weight loss exercises.
Prepare your body with stretches or light movements for the muscles.
Avoid excessive stress, and stop immediately upon feeling discomfort.
Maintain ideal form to prevent injury while doing these knee-friendly weight loss exercises.
Wear supportive shoes, as they can reduce stress on the joints.
Stay hydrated to prevent muscle fatigue and support recovery after doing knee-friendly weight loss exercises.
Do these knee-friendly weight loss exercises at least three to five times per week for about 20 to 30 minutes,” says Dr Ashai.
Knee pain can make simple activities, such as exercising, hard. However, exercise is essential to maintain general health, manage weight, and build muscle. Do knee-friendly weight loss exercises without hurting your knees.
Related FAQs
Which exercise is not good for knee pain?
Running or jogging on hard surfaces involves constant wear and tear to the knee. Deep squats or lunges stretch the knee joint excessively. Jump squats or box jumps expose joints to too much pounding.
Is climbing stairs bad for the knees?
Climbing stairs is one way to stay physically active. But if you have knee pain, climbing stairs can place repetitive stress on the knees. So, avoid it till your knees get stronger.
Natalia Ningthoujam has written on various subjects - from music to films and fashion to lifestyle - as a journalist in her career that started in 2010. After getting stories from the crime scene, police headquarters, and conducting interviews with celebrities, she is now writing on health and wellness which has become her focus area.