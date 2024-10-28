Ayurveda Day: 7 Indian influencers who promote this ancient wisdom for modern well-being

This Ayurveda Day, we celebrate these 7 Ayurveda influencers who are inspiring a deeper connection to this ancient wisdom, helping you elevate your well-being in exciting new ways!

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, is experiencing a vibrant resurgence as more people seek holistic approaches to health and wellness, especially after the Covid-19 outbreak. Rooted in the belief that well-being is a harmonious balance of body, mind, and spirit, Ayurveda offers invaluable insights into our daily lives. This Ayurveda Day, know some of the most inspiring Indian women who are dedicated to promoting this ancient practice. Through their engaging social media platforms, they provide practical advice, personalised tips, and a deeper understanding of how Ayurveda can enhance modern living. If you are someone who believes in Ayurveda, make sure you are following these Ayurveda influencers.

Can Ayurveda help improve health?

Ayurveda, which translates to “science of life,” is one of the oldest holistic healing systems in the world. Its origins date back over 5,000 years ago in India. This ancient practice emphasises that true health arises from a harmonious balance between the mind, body, spirit, and environment. Rather than merely treating illness, Ayurveda aims to promote well-being and prevent disease through various therapies, home remedies, and lifestyle practices. Many who embrace Ayurveda experience a range of positive health benefits.

Ayurvedic philosophy basically is the concept of doshas—three life forces that govern bodily functions: vata (space and air), pitta (fire and water), and kapha (water and earth). Each dosha influences different aspects of health, and an imbalance among them is believed to increase the risk of illness. Thus, Ayurveda focuses on restoring balance to these doshas for optimal health.

7 best Ayurveda influencers in India

Here are 7 Ayurveda influencers whom you can follow to promote your well-being:

1. Dimple Jangda

Dimple Jangda is a renowned Ayurvedic practitioner and gut health expert whose Instagram presence is a treasure trove of information on Ayurveda and holistic living. Through her engaging posts and stories, she simplifies complex Ayurvedic concepts for her followers. Dimple focuses on natural remedies, dietary advice, and lifestyle changes rooted in Ayurvedic principles. Her ability to connect ancient wisdom with modern-day challenges resonates with her audience, inspiring many to adopt healthier habits as per Ayurveda.

2. Nidhi Pandya

Nidhi Pandya, known for her vibrant approach to Ayurvedic living, runs the account ‘My Ayurvedic Life.’ She grew up in a family that encouraged Ayurvedic lifestyle which is what led her to pursue Ayurveda professionally. She shares a variety of content, from recipes that incorporate Ayurvedic principles to tips on seasonal living. Her Instagram is full of amazing tips that require little to no effort! Her emphasis on cooking with spices and herbs not only educates her followers about their health benefits but also makes Ayurvedic practices accessible and enjoyable. She also takes workshops and online classes to empower individuals to embrace Ayurveda in their daily lives.

3. Dr Aiswarya Santhosh

As a certified Ayurvedic doctor, Dr Aiswarya Santhosh utilises her platform, ‘ayurvedic_healing,’ to bridge the gap between traditional knowledge and modern health challenges. Her social media posts often explore the science behind Ayurveda, demystifying concepts such as detoxification, weight with Ayurveda, how to use herbs, etc. She is committed to educating her followers about the preventive aspects of Ayurveda, encouraging them to adopt lifestyle changes that promote longevity and well-being.

4. Salila

Salila, an Ayurveda advocate, brings a unique flair to her promotion of holistic living. Her Instagram account features beautifully curated content that showcases the aesthetics of Ayurvedic practices, from food to rituals. Salila emphasises the importance of rituals in daily life, encouraging her followers to cultivate mindfulness through practices such as oil pulling and herbal baths. By infusing beauty and creativity into Ayurvedic traditions, she appeals to a younger audience, making ancient practices feel relevant and stylish. She even takes workshops and interactive sessions to allow followers to engage actively with Ayurvedic wisdom.

5. Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya

With a BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) degree, Dr Dixa, known for her expertise in Ayurvedic healing, focuses on mental and emotional wellness as integral parts of health. Her Instagram account is filled with insights into stress management, the role of nutrition in mental health, and the benefits of Ayurvedic practices like meditation and yoga. She often shares personal stories and testimonials, making her content relatable and encouraging her audience to follow Ayurveda advice in order to improve their health.

6. Dr Tanvi P. Desai

From her Instagram handle ‘veda_chikitsa’, Dr Tanvi combines her knowledge as an Ayurvedic practitioner with a modern understanding of healthcare. She educates people about Ayurvedic medicine, herbs, and other practices of Ayurveda that are used to improve one’s health. Dr Tanvi frequently discusses the role of Ayurveda in chronic disease management, offering insights on how ancient practices can complement modern medicine. Her thoughtful and educational content serves as a guide for those looking to explore Ayurveda as a viable option for improving their health and well-being.

7. Suhita

Last but not least, Suhita is another influential voice in the Ayurveda community, dedicated to sharing the benefits of this ancient healing system. Her account focuses on informative content ranging from simple recipes to basic Ayurveda dos and don’ts! She even shares recipes, wellness tips, and self-care routines that are easy to follow, making Ayurveda approachable for everyone. Suhita’s commitment to making Ayurveda accessible and relatable is a significant aspect of her influence.



If you are curious about Ayurveda or want to explore it further, this is your opportunity to expand your understanding! These Ayurvedic social media accounts will connect you with your roots and help you gain a deeper insight into your body like never before!