The Derma Co vs Minimalist moisturiser for oily skin: Which one is better

Do you get confused between The Derma Co and Minimalist while choosing moisturisers for oily skin? Read this guide to make your decision.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

Skipping moisturiser is a big no, even for people with oily skin. This skincare product not only hydrates the skin but also creates a protective barrier and leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and supple. When it comes to picking moisturisers for oily skin, The Derma Co and Minimalist are two brands that people often consider including in their skincare routine. These two brands stand out as promising contenders for effective hydration, skin barrier repair, and oil control. While both of them are dermatologist-tested, they differ in aspects like ingredients, texture, effectiveness, and more. This comparison guide will help you make an informed choice based on your skin needs. {{{htmlData}}}

Moisturisers for oily skin: Product overview

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser

The Derma Co moisturiser for oily skin can control sebum, boost hydration, and repair skin barrier. It contains a powerful blend of niacinamide, ceramides, panthenol, allantoin, and zinc PCA. This moisturiser claims to provide 24-hour moisturisation, unclog pores, reduce irritation, and strengthen the skin barrier. Its lightweight gel texture and oil-free formulation make it ideal for daily use.

Minimalist 0.3% Ceramide Face Moisturiser

Ideal for oily to combination skin, this Minimalist moisturiser may help repair the skin barrier and boost deep hydration. It includes a unique ceramide, cholesterol and fatty acid ratio of 3:1:1. This moisturiser also contains madecassoside, and ursolic acid, which can enhance skin recovery. Sourced with high-purity ceramides, it also contains aminobutyric acid (GABA) and aquaporin boosters for hydration. This is a dermatologically tested product that claims to reduce sensitivity while promoting overall skin health.

Moisturisers for oily skin: Know your ingredients

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser

5% Niacinamide: Moisturisers for oily skin containing niacinamide may help to reduce dark spots, regulate oil production, and even skin tone. The Dermatologic Surgery states that niacinamide can help improve the appearance of skin wrinkles.

Moisturisers for oily skin containing niacinamide may help to reduce dark spots, regulate oil production, and even skin tone. The Dermatologic Surgery states that niacinamide can help improve the appearance of skin wrinkles. 2% Ceramides: This skincare ingredient can repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture. The American Journal of Clinical Dermatology states that ceramides can improve skin barrier function.

This skincare ingredient can repair the skin barrier and lock in moisture. The American Journal of Clinical Dermatology states that ceramides can improve skin barrier function. Panthenol: Packed with panthenol, this moisturiser for skin claims to deeply hydrate and soothe irritated skin. As per the Journal of Cosmetic Science, panthenol can maintain skin integrity by improving its protective effect.

Packed with panthenol, this moisturiser for skin claims to deeply hydrate and soothe irritated skin. As per the Journal of Cosmetic Science, panthenol can maintain skin integrity by improving its protective effect. Allantoin: It is celebrated for its ability to unclog pores and prevent breakouts.

It is celebrated for its ability to unclog pores and prevent breakouts. Zinc PCA: Moisturisers for oily skin with zinc may help to control sebum production and mattify the skin.

Also Read: Isdin sunscreen and its alternatives to protect your skin from the sun

Minimalist 0.3% Ceramide Face Moisturizer

0.3% Ceramides: It may accelerate skin barrier recovery. The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology states that ceramides improve skin barrier function and treat diseases like atopic dermatitis.

It may accelerate skin barrier recovery. The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology states that ceramides improve skin barrier function and treat diseases like atopic dermatitis. Madecassoside: This centella-derived ingredient claims to soothe the skin. As per Molecules, madecassoside can help in the inhibition of hyperpigmentation caused by UV irradiation.

This centella-derived ingredient claims to soothe the skin. As per Molecules, madecassoside can help in the inhibition of hyperpigmentation caused by UV irradiation. Ursolic acid: Regular use of a moisturiser for oily skin with ursolic acid may repair damaged skin and reduce inflammation.

Regular use of a moisturiser for oily skin with ursolic acid may repair damaged skin and reduce inflammation. Aminobutyric acid (GABA): It may help to enhance hydration and calm the skin.

It may help to enhance hydration and calm the skin. Aquaporin boosters: This skincare ingredient can improve water retention for lasting hydration.

Both products feature high-quality, dermatologist-approved ingredients, but Derma Co. focuses on mattifying and oil control, while Minimalist prioritises deep hydration and sensitivity reduction.

A suggestion for you:

Moisturisers for oily skin: Texture and application

The Derma Co moisturiser

This moisturizer has a lightweight gel texture that absorbs quickly, leaving a matte finish. It may feel refreshing on the skin and does not clog pores, making it perfect for oily and acne-prone skin. You may use this moisturiser for face twice daily (morning and night) after cleansing and toning.

Also Read: How to choose skin care products for oily skin to prevent acne and unblock pores

Minimalist moisturiser

The Minimalist moisturiser has a creamy yet non-greasy texture, which spreads smoothly over the skin. It may provide an immediate boost of hydration. YOu may use it in the morning and evening after serums.

A suggestion for you:

Moisturisers for oily skin: How effective are these products?

The Derma Co moisturiser

This moisturiser for skin may help in regulating excess oil and prevent acne breakouts. With regular use, it may minimise shine and promote a more balanced complexion. It contains niacinamide and zinc PCA, which work together to fade dark spots and control sebum. The presence of ceramides may help to strengthen the skin barrier for long-term benefits.

Minimalist moisturisers for oily skin

Minimalist’s formula may effectively repair damaged skin barriers and hydrate the skin deeply. This moisturiser claims to mimic the skin’s natural structure, ensuring optimal recovery. It may help to reduce irritation and sensitivity within two weeks of application and give you a softer, more supple skin.

Moisturisers for oily skin: Suitability

The Derma Co moisturiser

Ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, the Derma Co moisturiser may help control excess oil and prevent breakouts. Its oil-free and fragrance-free formulation ensures it’s gentle on sensitive skin.

Minimalist moisturiser

It is one of the most perfect moisturisers for oily skin as it claims to repair weakened skin barriers or sensitivity issues. Packed with hydrating and calming ingredients, it may help to leave your skin feeling smooth and supple.

A suggestion for you:

Benefits of using moisturisers for oily skin

The Derma Co moisturiser

It may control sebum production and prevent acne.

This moisturiser for oily skin claims to provide 24-hour hydration with a lightweight formula.

It may help to strengthen the skin barrier and fade dark spots.

This moisturiser may unclog pores and reduce irritation.

Minimalist moisturiser

It may repair the skin barrier with an optimal ceramide blend.

This moisturiser for skin health may reduce sensitivity and irritation.

It may deeply hydrate the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Regular use of this product may promote skin recovery with soothing ingredients like Madecassoside.

User experience of using moisturisers for oily skin

The Derma Co moisturiser

Users of the Derma Co moisturiser like the oiliness, lightweight, and greasiness of the product. They mention that this moisturiser is good for oily skin, doesn’t feel heavy, and absorbs easily. Some also like how it boosts hydration, reduces pores size and texture.

The Minimalist moisturiser

Users of the Minimalist moisturiser for skin like the quality of the product. They appreciate how it can boost hydration and add glow to the skin along with tackling irritation, itching, and burns. While some are happy with its absorbing power, others have mixed opinions on the stickiness and scent.

A suggestion for you:

Moisturisers for oily skin: Price point

The Derma Co moisturiser:

The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser is cost-effective as it is priced at Rs 385 for a 100-gram pack. It is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, with the added benefit of niacinamide for mattifying effects and 24-hour hydration, making it a great value for money.

Also Read: Best coconut body lotions: 8 top choices to moisturise your skin

Minimalist moisturiser

The Minimalist 0.3% Ceramide Face Moisturiser is priced at ₹569 for a 50-gram pack, making it suitable for those looking for deep moisturisation and barrier repair for oily to combination skin.

A suggestion for you:

Which moisturiser for oily skin is better?

Both moisturisers for oily skin are excellent choices for oily and acne-prone skin, but your decision should depend on your specific needs. Choose The Derma Co. 5% Nia-Ceramide Mattifying Moisturiser if you want a lightweight, mattifying formula that can control oil, prevent breakouts, and fade dark spots. You may opt for Minimalist 0.3% Ceramide Face Moisturiser if your primary concerns are hydration, sensitivity reduction, and long-term skin barrier repair.

Ultimately, both products deliver impressive results and are dermatologist-approved, ensuring safe and effective skincare.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

{{{htmlData}}}

Related FAQs Why do you need a moisturiser? Moisturisers are essential as they can help reduce fine lines, and wrinkles, improve hydration levels and boost skin radiance. They can also provide a cooling effect to your skin and reduce itching. How often should I use face moisturisers? You should use a moisturiser every day whenever your skin feels dry. Apply it after every wash to make your skin feel hydrated and lock in moisture. Which type of moisturiser is best? It depends on skin type and preference. For dry skin, oil-based moisturisers work best, while for oily skin, gel or water-based moisturisers are beneficial. Is it better to use a moisturiser that contains SPF? It is a good idea to use a moisturiser that contains SPF as it can provide additional protection against sun damage. When you need to be out in the sun for an extended time, apply broad-spectrum protection sunscreen after your moisturiser.