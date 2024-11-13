How to choose skin care products for oily skin to prevent acne and unblock pores

Oily skin can be difficult to take care off when it comes to using moisturisers and sunscreens. Read on to know how to choose skin care products for oily skin.

The beauty market today is overflowing with products for every skin type. However, when it comes to selecting the right ones for your skin, this unending variety can often be daunting. Understanding how to choose skin care products for oily skin is one such task that can get very confusing. The excess sebum production, or oil on your skin, can often lead you to miss out on essential steps of your skincare regime such as moisturising and toning. Your safest bet while choosing the best beauty products for oily skin is to look for certain ingredients such as salicylic acid, tea tree oil and niacinamide that can help control acne and unclog your pores.

Skin care products for oily skin

Oily skin can be a challenge, but with the right skincare products, you can keep it under control. While choosing skin care products for oily skin, look for lightweight, non-comedogenic, products that won’t clog pores. You can opt for gel-based moisturizers and oil-free formulas, says dermatologist Dr Sunil Kumar Prabhu. “If you have specific skin issues, such as acne, dark spots, wrinkles, or pigmentation, look for products formulated to target those concerns,” he adds.

How to choose skin care products for oily skin?

For oily skin, using skincare products correctly can help control excess oil while keeping the skin balanced and healthy. Here’s a simple, step-by-step routine for you to follow with the guide on the kind of products you must choose at every step.

1. Cleansing

Start with a gentle, oil-free cleanser twice daily (morning and night) to remove dirt and prevent clogged pores. Avoid cleansers that strip natural oils, as this can trigger more oil production. Look for ingredients like salicylic acid, which gently exfoliates and helps clear pores. A study published in the journal Cutis states that when it comes to oily skin, using a gentle facial cleanser will not damage the skin barrier or result in sebum overcompensation. This can help with deep pore cleansing as well.

2. Toning

After cleansing, apply a toner formulated for oily skin. Toners with witch hazel, niacinamide, or tea tree oil are ideal for reducing oiliness and minimising pores without over-drying the skin. Apply using a cotton pad or your fingers. Tea tree oil has other benefits too. A study published in the journal Immunology and Microbiology, found that 5 percent tea tree oil, when applied for 4–8 weeks, improved mild to moderate acne as well.

3. Exfoliating

Exfoliate one or two times a week with a gentle chemical exfoliant like beta-hydroxy acids such as salicylic acid. This helps to remove dead skin cells and prevent clogged pores. Avoid harsh physical scrubs, as they can irritate oily skin. BHAs can help to eliminate excess oil by slowing down sebum production. Not only BHA, but polymers such as Hyaluronic acid can also help suppress sebum production, states this study, published in the journal Journal of Investigative Dermatology.

4. Moisturising

Use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser even if your skin is oily. Gel-based or water-based moisturisers with hyaluronic acid can hydrate without adding extra shine. Moisturising prevents the skin from overproducing oil to compensate for dryness. Check out why you must use a moisturiser for oily skin and how it adds to your skincare regime.

5. Sun Protection

Use a non-comedogenic or a product that does not block pores, broad-spectrum SPF 30+ sunscreen daily. Look for mattifying sunscreens designed for oily skin to protect against UV damage without adding shine. A study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology states that spray or gel-based sunscreens are preferred in oily skin as well as skin that is acne-prone.

6. Optional treatment products

To target specific issues, such as acne or enlarged pores, you can incorporate serums or spot treatments with ingredients like niacinamide, retinol, or clay masks into your routine. The benefits of retinol vary from reducing wrinkles as well as fine lines to improving the appearance of blemishes.

When selecting skincare products, it’s essential to choose gentle, hydrating cleansers that maintain skin moisture and avoid harsh soaps. Moisturisers should match your skin type—lighter formulas suit oily skin, while richer creams benefit dry skin. Sunscreen is a must for UV protection, so aim for a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher. “Opt for products with a pH close to your skin’s natural range (4.5–5.5) and a texture that feels comfortable. It’s wise to select brands with a reputation for safety and efficacy, checking reviews from users with similar skin concerns,” says Dr Prabhu.

Value matters too, so balance the cost with benefits, considering active ingredients and product concentration. Consistency is key, so look for products that align well with your routine. “Your skincare needs may shift with the seasons—richer products can provide more hydration in winter, while lighter or mattifying options may be ideal for warmer months,” he adds.

How to choose skin care products for oily skin? Key ingredients to look for

Here are some of the ingredients that can help you deal with oily skin:

Salicylic acid : This is a beta hydroxy acid which can help to exfoliate the skin, unclog pores, and reduce inflammation.

: This is a beta hydroxy acid which can help to exfoliate the skin, unclog pores, and reduce inflammation. Glycolic acid : This is an alpha hydroxy acid. This helps to exfoliate dead skin cells and improve skin texture.

: This is an alpha hydroxy acid. This helps to exfoliate dead skin cells and improve skin texture. Benzoyl peroxide : This helps to kill bacteria and reduce acne.

: This helps to kill bacteria and reduce acne. Niacinamide : This is a vitamin B3 derivative. It helps to regulate oil production and improve skin texture.

: This is a vitamin B3 derivative. It helps to regulate oil production and improve skin texture. Tea tree oil : Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic. This can help to reduce inflammation and acne.

: Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic. This can help to reduce inflammation and acne. Clay: Clay helps to absorb excess oil and helps to minimize the appearance of pores.

Takeaway

To sum it up, for oily skin, it’s essential to use products that control oil without disrupting the skin’s balance. Avoid heavy, oily moisturisers as they can clog pores, causing breakouts. Similarly, alcohol-based products may seem effective initially but often strip the skin of essential moisture, leading to increased oil production. Harsh physical exfoliants can irritate the skin, potentially causing micro tears and triggering excess oil. Watch for comedogenic ingredients such as coconut oil, lanolin, and myristic acid that can clog pores, as well as fragrances that may irritate sensitive, oily skin. Also, steer clear of sulfates, which can overly dry the skin, and silicone-based products, which may trap impurities, leading to clogged pores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How often should I wash my face if I have oily skin?

Washing your face twice a day, morning and night, can be helpful. However, make sure to not overdo it. Washing your face too many times can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to increased oil production.

2. Can I use face masks if I have oily skin?

Yes, you can use clay-based face masks. These can be very beneficial for oily skin as they help to absorb excess oil and minimise pores. However, avoid using them too often, as over-using them can dry out your skin.