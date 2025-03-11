Not only milk, these 9 fruits are also rich in calcium

Milk is a popular source of calcium, which is essential for strong bones. Apart from dairy foods, you can also consume calcium-rich fruits.

You must be telling your child to drink a glass of milk every day. It is good not just for children, but also for adults. Young or old, the body requires a consistent intake of calcium, which is mostly found in milk and other dairy foods. It is needed to maintain bone density and prevent conditions such as osteoporosis, a disease that can make your bones weak. However, if you are not a fan of milk or dairy products like cheese, you can opt for colourful fruits. Yes, there are calcium-rich fruits like figs and oranges that can make your bones and teeth strong.

Why is calcium needed by our body?

The body needs an adequate supply of calcium from foods or supplements to maintain health. Adults aged 19 and over need 700 mg of calcium in a day, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

Here’s why it is important:

“Nearly 99 percent of calcium is stored in the bones and teeth, where it provides structural support and strength,” says nutritionist Anshul Singh. As bones are constantly being broken down and rebuilt, this mineral is needed to provide strength and density to prevent bone loss. It also tooth enamel, which provides protection from acid and bacteria.

It also significantly contributes to proper muscle function by allowing the muscles to contract and relax properly.

It helps in blood clotting, enabling wounds to heal well and prevent excessive bleeding.

What are the best calcium-rich fruits to eat?

Here are some of the best calcium-rich fruits to add to your diet:

1. Oranges

An orange gives more than vitamin C. Hundred grams of orange gives 43 mg of calcium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “So, eating oranges can support your immune system and bone health while maintaining normal muscle function,” says the expert.

2. Figs

Figs, one of the calcium-rich fruits, are also full of potassium, fibre and antioxidants. “Half cup of figs have around 180 mg of calcium, and since they are rich in fibre, they help in improving digestion,” says the expert. Their high potassium content makes them good for your heart as well.

3. Kiwi

Kiwi, an excellent source of vitamin C, is also one of the calcium-rich fruits. “Due to the presence of vitamin C, it promotes skin health and collagen production,” says Singh. As it consists of nearly 60 mg of calcium, it helps in supporting bone health too.

4. Papaya

“Hundred grams of papaya has around 30 mg of calcium,” says the expert. They are also rich in essential vitamins like C and A that can boost immunity and support eye health. This way, consuming papaya can keep infections at bay and support your bone health.

5. Blackberries

Blackberries are also part of the calcium-rich fruits. “Half cup of blackberries have around 42 mg of calcium,” says the expert. Apart from calcium, they are also rich in vitamin C, fibre and antioxidants. “So, they also promote immune function and improve digestion,” says the expert.

6. Raspberries

Raspberries are also part of the calcium-rich fruits. “Half cup of raspberries have about 32 mg of calcium,” says the expert. They are also loaded with fibre and vitamin C. “These fruits can enhance digestion, improve immunity and make bones and teeth strong,” says the expert.

7. Apricots

The fruit is known for their vitamin A, fibre and potassium content. It is also one of the calcium-rich fruits. “The calcium content in this fruit is 13 mg per apricot. The fruit promotes good vision, helps prevent constipation while aiding in maintaining strong bones,” says Singh.

8. Goji berries

Goji berries provide antioxidants that are needed for good eye health, and their calcium content contributes to strong bones. “One-fourth cup of goji berries has 45 mg of calcium. They also have vitamin C, iron and antioxidants,” says the expert about one of the best calcium-rich fruits.

9. Lemons

Lemons are a great source of vitamin C and fibre. The yellow-coloured fruit also has calcium. Hundred grams of lemon has 26 mg of calcium, according to the USDA. “Being rich in vitamin c, lemons boost immune function and enhance calcium absorption, which is vital for bone health,” says the expert.

You can directly eat calcium-rich fruits or add them oatmeal, salads, smoothies and cereal.

What are the side effects of calcium-rich fruits?

While calcium-rich fruits are essential, consuming them in excessive amounts may lead to some side effects.

Overconsumption of fruits like figs and apricots can cause digestive issues such as bloating or diarrhea because of their high fibre and natural sugar content.

High amounts of citrus fruits like oranges and lemons may lead to tooth enamel erosion or acid reflux in people with a sensitive stomach.

Fruits like goji berries may have a laxative effect, potentially leading to diarrhea when consumed in excess.

“People with certain allergies, such as to citrus fruits or berries, should avoid them to prevent allergic reactions,” says the expert.

Having milk and dairy foods can help you in meeting your daily calcium needs. But if you don’t want to be dependent on them, consume calcium-rich fruits. Make sure to have them in moderation to avoid issues like bloating and diarrhea while still reaping their benefits.

Related FAQs Are bananas full of calcium? Bananas are not particularly high in calcium in comparison to other fruits. A medium-sized banana contains approximately 5-6 mg of calcium, which is quite low when compared to fruits like figs, oranges, or blackberries that have significantly higher calcium content. Is milk better than broccoli for calcium? Milk is generally considered to be a better source of calcium than broccoli in terms of calcium content. A cup of milk contains approximately 300 mg of calcium. Milk also contains vitamin D, which enhances calcium absorption in the body, making it an efficient source of calcium. Broccoli contains calcium too, about 40 mg per 100 grams.