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Mediterranean quinoa salad: A protein-packed powerhouse you can’t miss

Try this healthy Mediterranean quinoa salad rich in protein, fibre, and colourful vegetables. This delicious recipe makes a nutritious meal.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 23 Apr 2026, 05:30 pm IST
Inputs from
Susmita N
Nutrition
Preparation Time 5 mins
Cook Time 20 mins
Total Time 25 mins
Serves 2

This delicious and satisfying Greek Quinoa Salad is packed with cooked quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, chickpeas, and feta cheese. Drizzle the salad with lemon mustard dressing. Quinoa is a good source of plant protein and fibre. It is grown primarily for its edible seeds. Before we share this special Mediterranean quinoa salad recipe, let’s look at the health benefits of quinoa salad.

“Mediterranean quinoa salad is a healthy meal high in protein, rich in fibre, and gluten-free. It contains all nine essential amino acids, which helps you feel full and keeps your blood sugar stable. This salad is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing important iron and potassium,” clinical nutritionist Susmita N tells Health Shots.

Mediterranean quinoa salad recipe by Chef Sumit, International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi

  • Cooking time: 20mins
  • Preparation time: 5 minutes
  • Serving: Cold

Ingredients:

  • Boiled quinoa: 20 gms
  • Cherry tomato: 20 gms
  • Diced cucumber: 20 gms
  • Green olives: Slice 3
  • Boiled chickpeas: 20 gms
  • Feta cheese: 20 gms
  • Red and yellow bell peppers: Dice 20 gms

Dressing:

  • Olive oil: 30 ml
  • Dijon mustard: ½ Tsp
  • Oregano: ¼ Tsp
  • Honey 2 tsp
  • Lemon juice 10 ml
  • Salt to taste
  • Black pepper to taste

Method:

  1. To make the dressing, whisk together olive oil, mustard, lemon juice, oregano, honey and seasoning in a small bowl.
  2. In a large bowl, combine quinoa, boiled chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, and feta cheese.
  3. Pour the dressing over the salad and stir until well mixed. Season with salt and pepper.
  4. Top with feta cheese and serve cold.

Mediterranean quinoa salad nutrient breakdown (per serving)

Calories: Approximately 250-300 calories

Macronutrients

  • Protein: 8-10 grams
  • Carbohydrates: 40-45 grams
  • Sugars: 4-5 grams
  • Fibre: 5-7 grams
  • Fat: 8-12 grams
  • Saturated Fat: 1-2 grams

Vitamins and minerals

  • Iron: 15% of the Daily Value (DV)
  • Magnesium: 20% of the DV
  • Vitamin C: 10-15% of the DV
  • Folate: 10% of the DV

Main ingredients breakdown

  1. Quinoa: Rich in protein and fibre, it also provides essential amino acids.
  2. Vegetables (e.g., cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers): High in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while being low in calories.
  3. Olive oil: A healthy source of fat, rich in monounsaturated fats.
  4. Feta cheese: Adds flavour and protein, though it’s higher in sodium.
  5. Lemon juice: Provides vitamin C and adds a fresh flavour.

Chef’s tips:

  1. Cut vegetables into even sizes to give the salad good eye appeal.
  2. Always serve your salad cold.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

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