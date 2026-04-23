Mediterranean quinoa salad: A protein-packed powerhouse you can’t miss
This delicious and satisfying Greek Quinoa Salad is packed with cooked quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, chickpeas, and feta cheese. Drizzle the salad with lemon mustard dressing. Quinoa is a good source of plant protein and fibre. It is grown primarily for its edible seeds. Before we share this special Mediterranean quinoa salad recipe, let’s look at the health benefits of quinoa salad.
“Mediterranean quinoa salad is a healthy meal high in protein, rich in fibre, and gluten-free. It contains all nine essential amino acids, which helps you feel full and keeps your blood sugar stable. This salad is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, providing important iron and potassium,” clinical nutritionist Susmita N tells Health Shots.
Mediterranean quinoa salad recipe by Chef Sumit, International Institute of Culinary Arts (IICA), New Delhi
- Cooking time: 20mins
- Preparation time: 5 minutes
- Serving: Cold
Ingredients:
- Boiled quinoa: 20 gms
- Cherry tomato: 20 gms
- Diced cucumber: 20 gms
- Green olives: Slice 3
- Boiled chickpeas: 20 gms
- Feta cheese: 20 gms
- Red and yellow bell peppers: Dice 20 gms
Dressing:
- Olive oil: 30 ml
- Dijon mustard: ½ Tsp
- Oregano: ¼ Tsp
- Honey 2 tsp
- Lemon juice 10 ml
- Salt to taste
- Black pepper to taste
Method:
- To make the dressing, whisk together olive oil, mustard, lemon juice, oregano, honey and seasoning in a small bowl.
- In a large bowl, combine quinoa, boiled chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, and feta cheese.
- Pour the dressing over the salad and stir until well mixed. Season with salt and pepper.
- Top with feta cheese and serve cold.
Mediterranean quinoa salad nutrient breakdown (per serving)
Calories: Approximately 250-300 calories
Macronutrients
- Protein: 8-10 grams
- Carbohydrates: 40-45 grams
- Sugars: 4-5 grams
- Fibre: 5-7 grams
- Fat: 8-12 grams
- Saturated Fat: 1-2 grams
Vitamins and minerals
- Iron: 15% of the Daily Value (DV)
- Magnesium: 20% of the DV
- Vitamin C: 10-15% of the DV
- Folate: 10% of the DV
Main ingredients breakdown
- Quinoa: Rich in protein and fibre, it also provides essential amino acids.
- Vegetables (e.g., cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers): High in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants while being low in calories.
- Olive oil: A healthy source of fat, rich in monounsaturated fats.
- Feta cheese: Adds flavour and protein, though it’s higher in sodium.
- Lemon juice: Provides vitamin C and adds a fresh flavour.
Chef’s tips:
- Cut vegetables into even sizes to give the salad good eye appeal.
- Always serve your salad cold.
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