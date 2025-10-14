Do electrolyte supplements actually work? 8 picks to stay recharged
Hydration is often misunderstood as simply drinking water, but staying truly hydrated goes far beyond that. Electrolytes ensure that water is effectively utilised, supporting essential physiological functions. These are minerals in your body that carry an electric charge when dissolved in water,
Key electrolytes include sodium, potassium, chloride, calcium, magnesium, and phosphate, each playing a unique role in maintaining fluid balance, nerve signalling, and muscle function, explains dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic.
“While a balanced diet typically provides sufficient electrolytes, modern lifestyles, such as intense workouts, high temperatures, or illness, can lead to imbalances that affect energy, performance, and recovery. Targeted supplementation can efficiently fill these gaps,” adds Chawla.
This article explores the health benefits of these vital minerals and lists some electrolyte supplements in India.
What are electrolytes?
Electrolytes are charged minerals, such as sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, that regulate fluid balance, support nerve and muscle function, and maintain energy and overall health, especially during exercise or in high temperatures.
Are electrolytes really beneficial?
Electrolytes are fundamentally necessary and highly beneficial, says dietitian Vidhi Chawla. Their benefits are wide-ranging and vital.
- Fluid Balance and Hydration
Electrolytes, especially sodium and potassium, control water movement across cell membranes through osmosis. They ensure cells stay hydrated, maintain overall fluid balance, and prevent both dehydration and overhydration.
- Nerve and Muscle Function
Electrolytes facilitate electrical signalling within the body. Sodium and potassium generate nerve impulses, calcium triggers muscle contraction, and magnesium supports muscle relaxation. These processes are essential for heartbeats and voluntary movement.
- pH Balance
Bicarbonate and chloride help maintain the body’s pH within a healthy range. A proper pH balance ensures that enzymes work efficiently and metabolic processes occur without disruption, says Vidhi Chawla.
Electrolyte supplements in India
Electrolyte supplements can help your body rehydrate and recover after a tough workout or illness. They help maintain the balance of water in your body, as well as regulate pH levels and facilitate the movement of nutrients in and out of cells, as reported by the National Library of Medicine.
-
Fast&Up Reload (20 Litres) Low Sugar energy drink for Instant Hydration
Fast&Up Reload Mango is a low-sugar energy drink, packed with 80 effervescent tablets that contain all five essential electrolytes and added vitamins. It promotes instant hydration, replenishes minerals, and supports energy and recovery. Ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone active in the heat or during workouts, it’s a convenient way to stay energised, hydrated, and maintain peak performance at any time.
Fast&Up Reload (20 Litres) Low Sugar energy drink for Instant Hydration - 80 Effervescent Tablets with all 5 Essential Electrolytes + Added Vitamins - Certified Electrolytes Drink - Mango flavour
2. ElectroFizz Electrolyte Powder
This lemon-flavoured electrolyte powder offers 100 servings enriched with probiotics and vitamin C, supporting hydration, digestion, and immune health. Ideal for men and women, it replenishes essential electrolytes lost during workouts, boosts energy, and aids faster recovery. Easily mixed into water, it provides a convenient, daily solution to stay energised, balanced, and perform at your best.
ElectroFizz Electrolyte Powder 100 servings | Electrolyte Powder with Probiotics & Vitamin C | Instant Energy Drink for Workout for Men & Women- 1 Kg Jar Pack (Lemon)
3. KETOFY Wellcore – Electrolytes (200g)
Stay energised and fully hydrated with this refreshing orange-flavoured electrolyte drink! Packed with five vital electrolytes — sodium, magnesium, calcium, potassium, and phosphate- it supports muscle function, nerve signalling, and overall hydration. Sugar-free and fat-fuel powered, it helps maintain energy during workouts, heat exposure, or long active days. Ideal for fitness enthusiasts and keto followers, it supports recovery, prevents cramps, and helps maintain the body’s balance.
KETOFY Wellcore - Electrolytes (200g) | Orange |Electrolyte Drink With 5 Vital Electrolytes: Na, Mg, Ca, K, PO4 |Sugar Free Electrolyte Powder|Fat Fuel Powered for Sustained Energy|Keto Electrolyte
4. Supply6 Salts | Electrolyte Mix
This zero-sugar electrolyte mix contains sodium, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and fibre, making it an ideal choice for hydration, energy, and recovery. Keto and vegan-friendly with no preservatives, it’s perfect for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone with an active lifestyle. With 18 servings in a convenient mix variety pack, it helps maintain electrolyte balance, supports muscle function, and keeps you energised throughout the day.
Supply6 Salts | Electrolyte Mix | Zero Added Sugar | Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, Zinc & Fiber | Keto Friendly, Vegan Friendly, No Preservatives (18 Servings, Mix Variety Pack)
5. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
Boost hydration and energy with this Acai Berry-flavoured electrolyte drink mix. Each 16g serving delivers a precise blend of electrolytes and essential vitamins to support rapid hydration, muscle function, and recovery. Unique for its Cellular Transport Technology (CTT), it helps water and nutrients absorb more quickly, making it ideal for workouts, travel, or daily hydration, thereby keeping the body balanced and energised.
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier - Acai Berry | Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix 16g | Pack of 12
6. DIET GEAR No Junk Electrolyte Combo
Stay refreshed and energised with this zero-sugar, zero-caffeine electrolyte combo featuring five vibrant flavours: Lemon, Watermelon, Green Apple, Ginger Masala, and Cola. With seven essential electrolytes and vitamin C, it replenishes minerals lost during intense or prolonged exercise, supports hydration, and aids recovery. Ideal for active lifestyles, it helps keep the body balanced, energised, and ready for any challenge.
DIET GEAR No Junk Electrolyte Combo | 25 Ltr / 100 Servings | Zero Sugar, Zero Caffeine, Zero BS Energy Drink | 7 Electrolytes + Vitamin C That Works as Hard as You Do | Made for India’s Heat & Hustle | Lemon, Watermelon, Green Apple, Ginger Masala & Cola
7. Wellbeing Nutrition HydraSalt Electrolyte Drink with Zero Added Sugar
Recharge and recover with this Raspberry Lemon electrolyte drink, packed with five vital electrolytes and three essential vitamins. It helps maintain hydration, supports energy levels, improves workout performance, and aids post-exercise recovery. Ideal for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, or anyone active in the heat, it can be consumed before, during, or after activity to replenish minerals and maintain the body’s balance.
Wellbeing Nutrition HydraSalt Electrolyte Drink with Zero Added Sugar | 5 Electrolytes & 3 Vitamins for Instant Hydration, Energy, Performance & Recovery, Raspberry Lemon Flavor 90g, Pack of 15
8. AS-IT-IS ATOM Electrolyte Effervescent 20 tablets
Unique in its formulation, this Pink Lemonade-flavoured effervescent electrolyte tablet delivers instant hydration and energy without caffeine. Each tablet replenishes essential electrolytes lost during sweating, supporting muscle function, nerve signalling, and overall recovery. Ideal for workouts, outdoor activities, or hot conditions, it provides a convenient, quick way to stay energised, hydrated, and balanced anytime, keeping performance and vitality on track.
AS-IT-IS ATOM Electrolyte Effervescent 20 tablet, Pink Lemonade, Without Caffeine, Instant Energy & Hydration
When do you need electrolyte supplements?
While most people get sufficient electrolytes from a balanced diet, supplementation can be necessary in certain situations, says Vidhi Chawla. These may include:
- Intense or prolonged exercise: Extended sweating, especially over 60 minutes, can rapidly deplete sodium and potassium, increasing the risk of cramps and fatigue.
- Illness: Conditions such as severe vomiting or diarrhoea cause rapid electrolyte loss, making replenishment essential through solutions or supplements.
- Heat exposure: Exercising or working in high temperatures raises sweat rates, requiring proactive electrolyte replacement to prevent heat-related illnesses.
In short, electrolytes aren’t just for performance; they are essential minerals that keep energy, recovery, and overall health on track.
