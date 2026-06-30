7 magnesium glycinate supplements in India for sleep and muscle recovery

Find the 7 best magnesium glycinate supplements can help improve sleep, support muscle recovery, and boost overall health and well-being.

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A healthy body and mind are essential for a good lifestyle. One way to build a strong, fit body is to increase your magnesium intake. Magnesium is an important mineral that helps with over 300 processes in the body. You can find it in foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy greens. Taking magnesium glycinate supplements can offer extra benefits. {{{htmlData}}}

What are the benefits of magnesium?

Magnesium can help keep your nerves and muscles working well, support your immune system, and help regulate blood sugar levels. It also helps maintain strong bones, produces energy, and keeps your blood pressure and heart rhythm regular, supporting heart health. Not getting enough magnesium can cause fatigue, muscle cramps, and various chronic health problems. To ensure you get enough magnesium, look at this list of the best magnesium glycinate supplements available in India.

7 best magnesium glycinate supplements in India

The best magnesium supplement in India can help you live a healthier and happier life!

HK Vitals 100% Magnesium Glycinate

HK Vitals Magnesium Glycinate tablets provide 1880mg of magnesium glycinate, which gives you 220mg of elemental magnesium, without any magnesium oxide. This chelated form is 90–95% bioavailable, meaning your body absorbs it quickly. It helps with sleep, relieves stress, supports muscle recovery, and promotes bone health. The formula is easy to digest and reduces digestive discomfort. You can take it every day, and it contains no preservatives or GMOs. Take two tablets daily after meals or as directed. Users say it helps with sleep and recovery after workouts.

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2. Himalayan Organics Magnesium Citrate + Glycinate + Oxide Complex

Himalayan Organics Magnesium Citrate + Glycinate + Oxide Complex provides easy-to-absorb magnesium. This may help you feel calm and support healthy muscle function. Taking this supplement regularly may boost your nerve and muscle health. It can help reduce fatigue, relax your body, and improve your sleep. These tablets may also lower the risk of fractures, prevent muscle cramps, tightness, and soreness, and strengthen bones. The brand assures that this supplement is free from gluten, GMOs, dairy, and parabens.

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3. Pure Encapsulations Magnesium Supplement

This magnesium supplement tablet from Pure Encapsulations offers 120 mg of magnesium per serving. It is a vegetarian capsule that may help support cognitive and muscle function. These tablets can promote heart health and assist in the metabolism of carbohydrates, amino acids, and fats, which may boost energy production. The supplement is free from gluten, GMOs, soy, and dairy. You can also use this magnesium to help lower blood pressure and promote relaxation.

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4. Nature Made High Potency Magnesium

Try Nature Made magnesium to support heart health. This supplement includes medium-chain triglycerides, gelatin, glycerin, rapeseed lecithin, natural flavour, and added colours. It helps with nerve and muscle health and may improve bone health with regular use. The brand guarantees that this supplement has no synthetic dyes, preservatives, or gluten.

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5. Cardiovascular Research Magnesium Tablets

Cardiovascular Research Magnesium Tablets may help improve your heart, bone, and muscle health. The brand claims this formula is designed to maximise magnesium’s effectiveness. Each serving provides 120 mg of magnesium. Taking this unflavored magnesium regularly may improve your cognitive function and boost your energy production.

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6. InnovixLabs Advanced Magnesium Highly Bioavailable Bisglycinate Capsules

InnovixLabs Advanced Magnesium Bisglycinate Capsules provide 200 mg of magnesium in each serving. This supplement can help with heart health and sleep. It aims to support relaxation and relieve muscle cramps. The brand says it is easy to absorb, digest, and gentle on the stomach. This magnesium for sleep has been tested for contaminants and made in a facility that meets FDA standards and cGMP guidelines.

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7. Solgar Chelated Magnesium

Solgar Magnesium Supplement offers a special formula that helps your body absorb magnesium effectively. This supplement may enhance muscle function and support healthy nerves. Each serving provides 400 mg of magnesium and contains ingredients like microcrystalline cellulose, vegetable cellulose, silica, vegetable magnesium stearate, titanium dioxide, and vegetable glycerin. It may also promote strong bones and help release energy. The product is free of GMOs, gluten, and dairy.

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How do I choose the right magnesium for me?

Before selecting the best magnesium glycinate supplements, it’s important to identify your needs. Do you want to improve your heart health or enhance your athletic performance? Understanding this will help you make a smart choice.

Check the recommended dosage, which may vary based on your age, sex, and health condition. Always talk with a healthcare provider to find the right dosage for you.

Not all magnesium glycinate supplements are the same when it comes to how well your body can absorb them. Check the absorption and bioavailability of magnesium glycinate supplements to get good results.

Choose products that third-party testers have tested for purity and strength. Look for products certified by organisations such as NSF International and USP.

Always check the ingredient list to ensure the product does not contain unnecessary fillers, artificial colours, or allergens such as gluten or soy.

Check reviews from verified users and see if the brand is trusted in the supplement industry.

Is it okay to take magnesium every day?

A magnesium-rich diet includes healthy whole foods such as nuts, seeds, and whole grains. If it’s hard to get enough magnesium from food, supplements can help. The National Institutes of Health recommends that adult men consume 400-420 mg of magnesium daily, while adult women should aim for 320-350 mg. They also say not to take more than 350 mg of magnesium from supplements each day. If you think you need more magnesium due to a deficiency, talk to your healthcare provider before increasing your dose.

Is it safe to take magnesium glycinate supplements daily?

The safe limit for magnesium from supplements is 350 mg per day. Staying below this amount usually won’t cause any stomach problems. However, taking too much magnesium can lead to nausea, diarrhoea, and stomach cramps. In some cases, it may even cause serious heart issues like irregular heartbeat or cardiac arrest, according to a study from the National Institute of Health.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

How to take magnesium glycinate supplements?

Take magnesium glycinate supplements as directed on the label or by your doctor. It’s best to take them with food. This helps your body absorb the magnesium and reduces stomach discomfort.

Are there any side effects from taking magnesium glycinate supplements?

Magnesium glycinate supplements are usually safe. However, taking large doses can lead to side effects like diarrhoea, nausea, or stomach cramps. To avoid these issues, start with a small dose and gradually increase it.

Can I take magnesium glycinate supplements with other medications?

Always check with your doctor before taking magnesium glycinate supplements with other medications. This helps make sure you use them safely and effectively.

[Disclaimer: This article has been created in partnership with HK Vitals. The first product listed in this article is sponsored; the others are listed in no particular order. At Health Shots, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. Consult a doctor before using any products.]

Related FAQs Can I take multiple vitamin supplements together? Yes, but avoid overdosing. Check for overlapping ingredients and consult your doctor to ensure they don’t interfere with or exceed daily recommended values. Do vitamin supplements have side effects? Some may cause nausea, bloating, or allergic reactions. Always follow dosage instructions and consult a healthcare provider for prolonged use or if symptoms occur. How long do vitamin supplements take to work? Results vary by nutrient and body needs. Some effects like energy boosts are quicker, while hair, skin, and bone benefits take weeks or months. When is the best time to take vitamin supplements? Most vitamins are best taken with meals to enhance absorption, especially fat-soluble ones like D, E, A, and K.

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