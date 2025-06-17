7 stability ball exercises to burn belly fat

This is one of the more advanced exercises on the list, but it is worth the effort. Start in a plank position with your shins on the ball and hands on the floor. Use your abs to lift your hips toward the ceiling, rolling the ball in toward your chest. Then, return to the plank position. Stability ball pikes intensely activate the core and require full-body control, making them great for burning calories and toning your belly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock