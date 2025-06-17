7 stability ball exercises to burn belly fat
Trying to lose belly fat and make your workouts more fun? Then use a stability ball. This bouncy fitness tool challenges your core, improves balance, and helps burn calories. Give these 7 stability ball exercises a shot.
Stability ball crunches
Unlike regular crunches on the floor, doing them on the ball offers a wider range of motion, which helps target your abdominal muscles more deeply. Sit on the ball with your feet flat on the floor, roll down until your lower back rests on the ball, and perform slow crunches. Make sure to engage your core and avoid pulling on your neck. Just a few reps of this exercise can fire up your abs and start melting that stubborn belly fat. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Stability ball planks
Planks are already amazing for core strength, and performing them on a stability ball makes them even more challenging. Place your forearms on the ball and extend your legs behind you, balancing on your toes. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. This plank variation not only works your core harder due to the unstable surface, but it also activates your shoulders, back, and even your legs. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Stability ball Russian twists
Want to tone your waist and work those oblique muscles? Russian twists on a stability ball are perfect for that. Sit on the floor and keep your core tight. Hold the stability ball in your hands and slowly twist from side to side. Each twist engages your side abs and helps in tightening your waistline. This exercise is great for burning belly fat and improving posture. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Stability ball rollouts
This move may look simple, but it is a powerful way to tighten core muscles. Kneel on a mat and place your hands on the stability ball. Slowly roll the ball forward while keeping your back straight and core tight, then return to the starting position. Rollouts target the deep abdominal muscles and can help you develop a stronger, flatter stomach. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Stability ball leg raise
Leg raises are excellent for the lower abs, and using a stability ball adds extra tension and control. Lie on your back and hold the ball between your feet. Keep your legs straight and slowly lift them until they are pointing toward the ceiling, then lower them without touching the floor. This exercise works your lower belly, thighs, and even your lower back, helping with fat loss and overall core strength. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Stability ball glute bridge
Though this move mainly targets your glutes and hamstrings, it is also fantastic for core strength. Lie on your back with your heels on the stability ball. Press your hips up to form a straight line from shoulders to knees, squeezing your glutes at the top. This exercise strengthens the back of your body while challenging your abs, essential for fat loss and full-body strength. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Stability ball pike
This is one of the more advanced exercises on the list, but it is worth the effort. Start in a plank position with your shins on the ball and hands on the floor. Use your abs to lift your hips toward the ceiling, rolling the ball in toward your chest. Then, return to the plank position. Stability ball pikes intensely activate the core and require full-body control, making them great for burning calories and toning your belly. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock