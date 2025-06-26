7 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss
Incorporating these foods into your diet can help you achieve your weight loss goals while ensuring you get enough protein to support muscle health and overall well-being. Don't forget to pair them with a balanced intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for a well-rounded diet!
Chicken Breast
A lean source of protein, skinless chicken breast is low in calories and high in protein, making it a staple for those trying to maintain a healthy weight. (3-4 oz cooked, 26-30 grams protein, 140-160 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Eggs
Rich in protein and other essential nutrients, eggs are low in calories and can keep you feeling full longer. (2 large eggs, 14 grams protein, 140 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Greek Yogurt
With a higher protein content than regular yoghurt, Greek yoghurt is ideal for smoothies or as a snack, and it’s also low in calories. (6 oz, 15-20 grams protein, 100-150 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cottage Cheese
High in protein and low in calories, cottage cheese makes for a great snack or addition to salads and meals. (1/2 cup, 28 grams protein, 80-100 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Fish (like Salmon and Tuna)
Fish is packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Choose lean options, such as tuna or white fish, for lower-calorie meals. (3-4 oz cooked, 20-24 grams protein, 180-200 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Lentils
While they are slightly higher in calories, lentils provide a good amount of protein and fibre, making them a filling and nutritious option. ( 1/2 cup cooked, 9 grams protein, 115 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Tofu
A versatile protein source for vegetarians and vegans, tofu is a low-calorie option that can be added to a variety of dishes. ( 3-4 oz cooked, 9-12 grams protein, 80-100 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock