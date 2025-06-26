7 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

Created by: Tavishi Dogra

Incorporating these foods into your diet can help you achieve your weight loss goals while ensuring you get enough protein to support muscle health and overall well-being. Don't forget to pair them with a balanced intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for a well-rounded diet!

1 /7 Chicken Breast A lean source of protein, skinless chicken breast is low in calories and high in protein, making it a staple for those trying to maintain a healthy weight. (3-4 oz cooked, 26-30 grams protein, 140-160 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

2 /7 Eggs Rich in protein and other essential nutrients, eggs are low in calories and can keep you feeling full longer. (2 large eggs, 14 grams protein, 140 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

3 /7 Greek Yogurt With a higher protein content than regular yoghurt, Greek yoghurt is ideal for smoothies or as a snack, and it’s also low in calories. (6 oz, 15-20 grams protein, 100-150 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

4 /7 Cottage Cheese High in protein and low in calories, cottage cheese makes for a great snack or addition to salads and meals. (1/2 cup, 28 grams protein, 80-100 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

5 /7 Fish (like Salmon and Tuna) Fish is packed with protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Choose lean options, such as tuna or white fish, for lower-calorie meals. (3-4 oz cooked, 20-24 grams protein, 180-200 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

6 /7 Lentils While they are slightly higher in calories, lentils provide a good amount of protein and fibre, making them a filling and nutritious option. ( 1/2 cup cooked, 9 grams protein, 115 calories). Image courtesy: Adobe Stock