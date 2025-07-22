9 fruits to get quick relief from constipation
Constipation can leave you feeling sluggish and disrupt your daily life. However, adding the right fruits for constipation to your diet can help regulate bowel movements and support smoother digestion.
Pears
Pears are gentle on the digestive system. One medium-sized pear contains about 5.5 grams of dietary fibre. Most of this is insoluble fibre, which helps add bulk to stool and speed up its passage. They also contain sorbitol, a natural sugar that draws water into the intestines, making it easier to pass. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Dragon fruit
With its bright pink skin and speckled flesh, dragon fruit does not just look pretty, it is great for your digestion. This tropical fruit contains prebiotic fibre, which helps nourish healthy gut bacteria. When you eat it often, it can support healthy bowel movements. Plus, it is mostly water, which helps soften stool naturally. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Apples
You may have heard the saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." Apples contain both soluble and insoluble fibre, particularly pectin, a type of soluble fibre that promotes the movement of stool through your intestines. Eat it along with the skin to improve overall digestion. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Prunes
Prunes are one of the best fruits for constipation, and for good reason. They are loaded with both fibre and sorbitol, making them a gentle natural laxative. Just a few prunes a day can significantly improve stool frequency and consistency. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Kiwi
Tiny but mighty, kiwi is packed with fibre and an enzyme called actinidin that supports digestion. Eating just two kiwis a day can help ease constipation, especially for people dealing with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). They can improve stool consistency and decrease abdominal pain and discomfort. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Pineapple
Pineapple contains an enzyme called bromelain, which helps break down protein and supports overall digestion. While it is not as high in fibre as some other fruits, it does offer some amount. Plus, its rich water content can also help soften stool and reduce constipation discomfort. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Figs
Fresh or dried, figs are fantastic for your digestive system. They are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which can improve stool size and softness. Just 2–3 dried figs can make a noticeable difference. Soak them overnight and have them in the morning to use them as an effective home remedy for constipation. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Berries
Berries like raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries are not only tasty but also rich in fibre and antioxidants. Eating only a handful of berries can ease constipation and prevent inflammation. You may also enjoy them with yoghurt or oats to keep your gut happy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits are high in water content and contain a high amount of fibre. One orange has about 3.7 grams, while a grapefruit offers nearly 5 grams. Their peels are also rich in pectin and a natural compound called naringenin, which may help improve bowel function and ease constipation. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock