Is moringa tea better than green tea? What to know before choosing your daily cup

Moringa tea and green tea both offer powerful health benefits, but they work differently in the body. Nutritionists break down which tea is better for nutrients, energy, and managing blood sugar.
Written by: Aayushi Gupta
Updated On: 28 Jan 2026, 12:31 pm IST
Inputs from
Seema Khanna
Abhilasha V
Moringa tea and green tea both offer unique health benefits! Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

From traditional milk tea to herbal infusions, people today are exploring healthier options that support long-term well-being. Green tea has long been a favourite for weight management and antioxidants, but moringa tea is now gaining attention as a nutrient-rich alternative. Made from the leaves of the moringa tree, this herbal tea is caffeine-free and packed with essential vitamins and minerals.

According to nutritionist Abhilasha V, moringa tea offers benefits that go beyond metabolism, especially for energy levels and blood sugar control. Meanwhile, dietitian and clinical nutritionist Seema Khanna points out that green tea still offers significant benefits for heart and brain health. Choosing between the two depends on what your body needs most.

Why is moringa tea more nutrient-dense than green tea?

Moringa leaves are naturally rich in vitamins A, C, E, and K, along with minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium. Nutritionist Abhilasha V explains that this broad nutrient profile supports immunity, bone health, and overall vitality. According to the US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of raw moringa leaves contain 51.7 mg of vitamin C, making it a strong antioxidant source. While green tea contains powerful plant compounds, it does not provide the same range of vitamins and minerals as moringa.

Can moringa tea regulate blood sugar better than green tea?

A 2009 study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition found that adding 50 grams of moringa leaves to a meal reduced the rise in blood sugar by 21 per cent. Dietitian Seema Khanna notes that although green tea improves insulin sensitivity, moringa’s bioactive compounds work more directly on glucose control. This makes moringa tea particularly beneficial for people with diabetes or those trying to avoid sudden energy crashes.

Moringa tea may help reduce blood sugar levels effectively. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Is moringa tea a better caffeine-free energy option?

Unlike green tea, which contains around 25–35 mg of caffeine per cup, moringa tea is naturally caffeine-free. Abhilasha V highlights that its iron and vitamin C content support oxygen transport in the body, helping fight fatigue without causing jitters or sleep issues. This makes moringa tea a good choice for evenings or for people sensitive to caffeine.

Health benefits of green tea you should know

Green tea is rich in catechins,  such as EGCG, which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Seema Khanna points out that a 2023 study in Nutrition, Metabolism and Cardiovascular Diseases found that regular green tea intake was associated with a lower risk of coronary heart disease. Green tea also supports weight management, brain health, and skin protection when consumed in moderation.

Which tea should you choose?

Both teas offer unique benefits. Choose green tea if your focus is metabolism, heart health, or mental alertness. Opt for moringa tea if you want a caffeine-free, nutrient-dense drink that supports energy and blood sugar balance. As Abhilasha V and Seema Khanna agree, the best choice depends on your health goals and enjoying either in moderation can be a smart addition to a balanced lifestyle.

About the Author
Aayushi Gupta

Aayushi Gupta is a passionate health journalist with over 4+ years of experience decoding the world of diet, fitness, and intimate wellness. With a sharp eye for trends and a commitment to credible, expert-backed content, she turns complex health topics into clear, empowering stories that inspire readers to take charge of their well-being.

Nutrition

