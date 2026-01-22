Psychologist explains how fresh starts can improve your mental health

Can a fresh start improve your mental health? Find practical tips for setting achievable goals and staying motivated throughout the year.

A new year has already begun, with 22 days gone by for time to set fresh resolutions. However, instead of viewing them only as something tied to New Year’s resolutions, they should be seen as practical psychological tools that can be applied in everyday life. Below are six simple, realistic ways to stay motivated through consistent effort and small, workable changes.

What is a new year reflection?

The new year often feels like a pause and a reset, providing people with the space to reflect on what has passed and consider what lies ahead. And you know, it is not just the start of the year; certain moments, like a new month or even a new week, can also help draw a clear line between the past and who we want to become. “This feeling of renewal is closely tied to what psychology describes as the fresh start effect”, Counselling Psychologist & Couples Therapist Dr Devanshi Desai tells Health Shots. At its core, the idea rests on how these time markers create distance from past setbacks and spark motivation by making change feel achievable rather than daunting. Quietly, they nudge people to stay open to change and take steps toward their goals.

What is the fresh start effect?

Yes, the idea of the ‘fresh start effect’ does hold strong appeal. Moments like a new year or even a birthday can be seen as an invitation to pause and reflect on how different the future could be from the past. “They give people room to step away from earlier missteps, set fresh intentions, revisit personal goals, and at times, rethink how they view themselves. And you know, for anyone feeling stuck in old patterns or quietly wishing for a shift in motivation, these fresh starts can feel like the right moment to begin again,” says the expert. It is not always about discipline alone. Sometimes the mind seeks a change from existing routines to grow further, and at other times it carries the weight of past attempts where discipline fell short.

How to have a completely fresh start?

A fresh start helps create mental distance from what did not work before, making change feel lighter and more within reach.

Start small enough that you don’t resist it

See, fresh starts are deeply personal. Some people begin with small shifts, like drinking more water, waking up a little earlier, or making space for regular movement. In contrast, others try to change everything at once, almost as soon as the new day begins. “When goals grow too large and too fast, they tend to put pressure on people, simply because big change rarely happens overnight. That is why it helps not to set overly ambitious targets at the start. Instead of turning routines upside down, focus on the smallest step that moves you forward,” says the doctor. A five-minute stretch, a glass of water after waking up, or writing just one line in a journal can be enough to rebuild momentum. When a habit feels doable even on low-energy days, it has a better chance of staying with you.

2. Use your existing routine as a launch point

Creating new habits is usually a slow process. It often takes several weeks for a behaviour to feel natural and settle into your routine. That’s why it helps to think in terms of continuation rather than a complete reset. “For example, if you already go for a 30-minute morning walk, you could slowly extend it to an hour. This does not mean new goals cannot work, but linking fresh behaviours to habits you already follow, like journaling after your morning coffee or stretching before bed, tends to feel easier,” says the psychologist. It reduces the effort required to start or maintain the habit, making consistency more reliable than motivation alone.

3. Treat resets as ongoing, not one-time decisions

It is often easy to decide on a fresh start. These moments usually bring a quick surge of energy that helps break away from old patterns. However, that motivation can fade just as fast. “This is why a steady, ongoing approach is what turns a short-lived push into habits that sustain themselves over time. They also give you the space to reassess, adjust, or fine-tune your approach when needed,” says the therapist. This way, you stay flexible without losing direction, making it easier to stay connected to your goal.

How to stick with fresh starts over time?

Weekly or monthly check-ins can help you track progress and see what is actually working.

Focus on continuity, not perfection

If you tend to lean toward perfectionism, waiting for the ‘right’ moment or the perfect plan can sometimes slow things down rather than help. Not every day will line up neatly with your schedule or intentions, and that’s normal. Instead of chasing perfection, think in terms of progress and continuity. “There will be days when time is limited; if you planned a long walk but can manage only half, that still counts”, says the expert. Even missing a day does not mean you have failed; it simply means you start again the next day. One of the most effective ways to stay consistent is to let go of guilt when small disruptions happen. Rather than giving up altogether, the real key lies in returning to the habit and moving forward from where you are.

2. Build in social or shared resets

When people work toward a goal together, they often feel more connected and motivated, and it becomes easier to stay on track when setbacks appear. Yes, shared efforts really do make a difference. If you are trying to build a habit that lasts, it helps to surround yourself with people who share your interests or goals. “Being part of such a group means that on days when your own motivation dips, others can gently pull you forward with support and encouragement”, says Dr Desai. This group could be friends, a partner, or even family members. Simple things like evening walks, shared meals, or weekly check-ins create a sense of accountability without pressure. Over time, these shared routines make change feel more meaningful and far less lonely.

3. Allow emotional fresh starts, too

An emotional reset supports fresh starts by balancing outward perspective with what’s happening within. It helps you notice what has been weighing heavily on you, how it affected you, and which feelings may have been pushed aside but are still present. “At the same time, it invites a gentler reflection on the positives, what worked for you over the past year, how you managed stress, and how you might think or act differently in the future”, says the doctor. This kind of reset draws strength from both ends of the experience, allowing you to learn from difficult moments while also recognising what carried you through.