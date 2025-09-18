Search HealthShots…
Skin Care

Is your skin app misleading you? Why seeing a dermatologist is necessary

AI skin apps can be misleading! Find out the key benefits of seeing a qualified dermatologist for accurate diagnoses and personalised care.
Written by: Tavishi Dogra
Published On: 18 Sep 2025, 03:00 pm IST
Inputs from
Dr Shareefa Chause
Skin & Hair

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to the development of innovative solutions in various fields, including healthcare. Dermatology, in particular, has seen a rise in technology use, with many AI-driven skin apps claiming to give instant skin diagnoses from just a photo. While this sounds attractive, experts warn of the dangers of relying on these apps instead of seeing a qualified dermatologist. It is critical to understand the capabilities of these apps, the risks associated with obtaining skin diagnoses online, and the importance of consulting with a professional medical advisor.

What is the role of AI in dermatology?

Artificial Intelligence is progressively making its mark in healthcare, especially in dermatology. Numerous mobile apps are advertised as tools that can effectively analyse skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, pigmentation issues, and even skin cancer, according to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. The allure of such apps lies in their promise of convenience; users can upload an image and receive immediate feedback on their skin concerns. However, as many dermatologists caution, this convenience shouldn’t come at the cost of accuracy or safety.

What are the risks of online skin diagnosis?

The risks of diagnosing skin conditions online are many and can seriously affect a person’s health. Here are some key concerns:

  1. Inaccuracy of results

One of the most critical risks associated with AI-driven skin apps is their potential inaccuracy. While the technology behind these applications may appear sophisticated, it can still misidentify common skin conditions, as noted in Dermatology and Therapy. For instance, a harmless rash could be incorrectly diagnosed as a serious issue, leading to unnecessary panic and stress.

2. Lack of personalisation

Another drawback of these apps is their inability to account for individual medical histories, as noted in JMIR mHealth and uHealth. Dermatological conditions can be complex and multifaceted, influenced by personal factors such as allergies, lifestyle habits, and pre-existing health issues. Apps typically offer generalised advice that may not apply to everyone, leading to potentially inappropriate self-treatment.

3. Delayed treatment

Relying on an app for diagnosis can delay necessary medical attention. Misleading results may lead users to postpone seeking a dermatologist, wasting valuable time that could have allowed for timely intervention and effective treatment, as noted in Advances in Dermatology and Allergology.

Getting a scary diagnosis from an app can cause anxiety and confusion. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

4. Anxiety and confusion

Receiving an alarming diagnosis from an app can induce anxiety and confusion. “Without the context and guidance that a qualified professional can provide, users may feel confused and unsure about what to do next. This uncertainty can make it harder for them to make decisions about their health,” dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause tells Health Shots.

5. Privacy concerns

Uploading personal photos of one’s skin can also raise serious privacy issues. “Many users may not understand how their data will be used or stored. This lack of awareness can put their data security and confidentiality at risk.”, says the dermatologist.

Why is professional consultation important?

Given the risks above, the necessity of consulting a dermatologist becomes abundantly clear. Dermatologists possess the expertise to evaluate not only your skin condition but also your complete medical history and lifestyle factors, as per the International Journal of Women’s Dermatology. They offer more than just a diagnosis; they provide personalised treatment options and can identify underlying causes of recurring skin issues.

  1. Holistic examination: A dermatologist’s evaluation includes a thorough examination of your skin, alongside a discussion of your medical background and lifestyle choices. “An app cannot provide the same level of personal interaction and understanding,” shares Dr Chause.
  2. Timely care and adjustments: Dermatologists provide timely care, adjusting treatment plans based on the patient’s progress and response. They are also equipped to detect early signs of severe conditions, such as skin cancer, ensuring you receive appropriate care as soon as possible, as per Melanoma Management.
  3. Preventing misdiagnosis: Using only AI or online tools for diagnosis can lead to ineffective misdiagnoses and inappropriate medications, potentially resulting in long-term damage. “Many people think that these apps can take the place of a healthcare professional. However, serious conditions still need an expert’s attention,” says the dermatologist.

What is the basic guide to skin care?

While it is important to acknowledge the limitations of AI skin apps, there are important guidelines individuals should follow to safeguard their skin health:

  1. Consult a dermatologist: Seek professional advice before trying any new skincare products or treatments, including creams, medications, or even home remedies. A dermatologist’s guidance is invaluable, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.
  2. Doubt about online information: Avoid following skincare advice found on social media or forwarded posts without verification from a medical professional, as per Clinics in Dermatology. Misinformation can often lead to harmful practices.
  3. Act on serious alerts: If an app indicates a severe skin condition, view this as a prompt to consult a doctor rather than a confirmed diagnosis, as per BMC Cancer.
  4. Maintain good skincare habits: “Take care of your skin by following a simple plan. Focus on four key areas: eat a balanced diet, drink enough water, protect yourself from the sun, and manage stress,” explains the expert.
  5. Awareness and education: Educate yourself about skin conditions through credible sources. Awareness is a critical component of prevention and early detection, as per the Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention.

Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

About the Author
Tavishi Dogra

Tavishi Dogra is a health journalist with over 8 years of experience in the field. She has built a reputation as a trusted voice, adept at simplifying complex medical information for a broad audience. Her work with prominent media outlets, including RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, and Zee, has honed her skills in effectively communicating health topics to diverse groups. Tavishi's extensive research and expertise in AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy) make her a valuable source of expert advice and the latest updates on leading a healthier lifestyle. Follow her on HealthShots for more insights!

