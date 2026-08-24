Top 8 supplements for glowing skin recommended by dermatologists in India

Dermatologist-recommended supplements for glowing skin that combat pollution, aging, helping you achieve radiant, healthy skin from within.

And not to be missed... At Health Shots, your health is our priority!

Team Health Shots recommends products only after thorough research and analysis of user ratings and reviews on Amazon and other similar platforms. We value the trust of our readers, and follow an authentic and reliable process while curating the best products for purchase.

{{{htmlData}}}

Invest in Your Well-being Unlock personalized offers for your health, fitness & lifestyle needs Check Eligibility →

Do you know how much pollution, stress, environmental factors, and lifestyle habits are harming your skin? Over time, these problems can lead to different skin issues. While many skincare products can help improve your skin, true beauty starts from within. To improve your skin, consider adding supplements that promote a healthy glow to your routine. These supplements contain collagen peptides, vitamins C and E, biotin, omega-3 fatty acids, and more. They help protect your skin, reduce signs of aging, and enhance your skin’s natural glow. Check out this list of the best supplements for skin that you can try! {{{htmlData}}}

8 best supplements for healthy, glowing skin

Here is a list of the best supplements for healthy, beautiful skin:

HK Vitals Skin Radiance Collagen

Clinically proven formula: HK Vitals Skin Radiance Collagen is a strong formula that supports the health of your skin, hair, and nails. It includes marine collagen, vitamin C, vitamin E, and biotin. This supplement may improve skin elasticity, smoothness, and radiance while helping to prevent signs of aging, including a 48% reduction in fine lines and wrinkles and 4x smoother skin in 8 weeks. The hyaluronic acid in this product may help keep your skin moist and promote softness and hydration.

2. NUTROVA Collagen+Antioxidants Supplement

NUTROVA Collagen+Antioxidants Supplement combines marine collagen peptides with plant-based antioxidants from tomatoes and grapes to support healthy skin. It aims to repair skin structure and improve hydration, elasticity, and texture. Thanks to its antioxidants, this supplement also helps protect your skin from environmental damage, such as UV rays and pollution. It includes vitamin C, vitamin E, and taurine, which help replenish natural antioxidants and reduce wrinkles and dull skin. It has been clinically tested on Indian skin. It has shown benefits such as enhancing skin health, reducing pigmentation, and mminimizingunder-eye circles.

3. Beautywise Skin Brilliance Glutathione with NAC

Beautywise Skin Brilliance contains glutathione and its helper, NAC, which work together as strong antioxidants to brighten and even out skin tone. This combination may help the skin absorb the ingredients better and control melanin production. The formula also has vitamin E, evening primrose oil, and grapeseed oil to provide extra hydration and protection from sun damage. Additionally, L-lysine and vitamin C can help the skin produce collagen, reduce wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity.

4. Wellbeing Nutrition Skin Fuel

Wellbeing Nutrition Skin Fuel is a powerful anti-aging formula that works in four ways. It contains Japanese collagen, L-Glutathione, hyaluronic acid, and 8 antioxidants to nourish your skin. It has been clinically proven to make your skin 36% more luminous and reduce wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots while also improving skin texture and tone. The blend of blueberry, aloe vera, and vitamin C may help boost collagen production, firm skin, and protect it from free-radical damage.

5. Cureveda Collagen Builder Glow Powder

Cureveda Collagen Builder Glow Powder is a plant-based supplement designed to help your skin. It includes adaptogens and pearl powder to naturally refresh your skin. This supplement may reduce stress-related skin issues like acne and dryness while boosting collagen production for healthier, glowing skin. The formula contains evening primrose, sea buckthorn, and tetrahydrocurcuminoids to reduce inflammation and protect your skin from damage. With regular use, you may achieve smoother, more radiant skin with improved elasticity and less pigmentation.

6. Nature’s Island Skin Glow Collagen Powder

Nature’s Island Skin Glow Collagen Powder is a beauty product that may help improve the health of your skin, hair, and nails. It contains marine collagen peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins A, C, and E, all of which have been clinically shown to boost collagen production and improve skin elasticity. This powder may help reduce wrinkles and fine lines while also improving skin moisture and texture.

7. Neuherbs Collagen Supplement

Neuherbs Collagen Supplement helps increase collagen in your body. It may improve skin firmness and elasticity, making your skin look better and feel smoother. This product also hydrates your skin and protects it from free radical damage. With the addition of curcumin and piperine, this formula improves absorption, leading to visible improvements in skin texture, hydration, and overall health.

8. Chicnutrix Glow- 20 Effervescent Tablets

Chicnutrix Glow is an effervescent tablet that helps improve skin health. It contains Japanese-sourced glutathione and vitamin C, which work together to promote radiant, glowing skin. This product may help reduce pigmentation, fight oxidative stress, and promote an even skin tone. It also aims to enhance skin brightness and protect against environmental damage. The effervescent technology used in this tablet helps ensure your body absorbs the ingredients effectively.

(Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we make a constant effort to break the clutter for our readers. All products listed are carefully curated by the editorial team, but use your discretion and an expert’s opinion before using them. Their price and availability may differ from the time of publication. If you buy something using these links in the story, we may earn a commission.)

Related FAQs Can I take multiple vitamin supplements together? Yes, but avoid overdosing. Check for overlapping ingredients and consult your doctor to ensure they don’t interfere with or exceed daily recommended values. Do vitamin supplements have side effects? Some may cause nausea, bloating, or allergic reactions. Always follow dosage instructions and consult a healthcare provider for prolonged use or if symptoms occur. How long do vitamin supplements take to work? Results vary by nutrient and body needs. Some effects like energy boosts are quicker, while hair, skin, and bone benefits take weeks or months. When is the best time to take vitamin supplements? Most vitamins are best taken with meals to enhance absorption, especially fat-soluble ones like D, E, A, and K.