Kitchen ingredients for glowing skin: Are they always safe? Dermatologist explains

Kitchen ingredients for healthy, glowing skin: Find safe options, be aware of possible risks, and get expert tips for effective skincare.

There’s something comforting about using ingredients from your kitchen for natural beauty remedies! Fresh fruits, turmeric, and curd help us have radiant skin. For centuries, these simple kitchen items have been an important part of beauty routines, passed down as quick and effective ways to achieve glowing skin. But are these ingredients always safe to use?

Imagine this: it’s a Sunday afternoon, and warm sunlight shines through your kitchen window. You feel drawn to natural ingredients, so you start mixing turmeric and yoghurt to achieve a healthy glow. You really want to try these home remedies, but are they safe? While kitchen ingredients can be soothing and offer some benefits, they can also cause skin problems if not used carefully. Everyone’s skin is unique. Some people have oily skin, while others have dry skin. Many may also deal with issues like acne or sensitivity. It’s important to know your skin type before trying DIY skincare to avoid making existing problems worse.

What are the 4 kitchen ingredients that might affect your skin?

We need to be careful here. Let’s look at some common kitchen ingredients and how they might affect your skin:

Lemon and citrus fruits: Citrus fruits can make your skin look brighter, but they also have some downsides. "They are high in acidity and can make your skin more sensitive to sunlight", Dr B.L. Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, tells Health Shots. This sensitivity can lead to sunburns instead of the healthy glow you want.

Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help make your skin appear brighter. However, some people may be allergic to it, and its intense colour can leave yellow stains on the skin and clothing.

Curd (yoghurt): Curd contains lactic acid, which helps with gentle exfoliation. This makes it an appealing option for many people. However, be cautious: curd may not be suitable for sensitive skin types and could cause irritation or breakouts.

Scrubs (coffee and sugar): Who doesn’t love a good scrub? These granules can refresh your skin, but they can also be harsh on it. Coffee and sugar scrubs might create tiny tears in sensitive skin, which you should try to avoid.

Influencers often promote DIY skincare routines that suggest natural ingredients are risk-free. “However, dermatologists know that just because something is natural doesn’t mean it’s safe”, says the dermatologist. While many skin issues can benefit from expert advice, some problems need special treatments that home remedies cannot provide.

What kitchen items are good for skin?

If you like using kitchen remedies and don’t have severe skin issues, there are a few easy options that can help you temporarily. Dr B.L. Jangid shares some to consider:

Aloe vera gel: This succulent provides lightweight hydration. It’s great for adding moisture, especially for those without serious skin issues.

Ubtans: This mixture of gram flour and spices works as a gentle scrub. It is great for a spa day at home.

Egg masks: These products can temporarily tighten your skin, making them great for a quick refresh before an important event.

These remedies can give your skin a temporary glow. They may improve your appearance for a short time, but they are not a substitute for regular, professional skincare treatments.

What are 3 healthy habits for the skin?

You can improve your skin health with simple daily habits that won’t cause irritation or harm.

Stay hydrated: Drinking enough water is crucial for maintaining healthy skin. It helps maintain elasticity and a fresh appearance.

Use mild cleansers: Washing your skin daily with gentle cleansers will keep it clean without taking away its natural oils.

Protect against UV rays: Sunscreen is not just for beach days; it is essential for skincare. It protects your skin from harmful rays that can lead to early signs of ageing and damage.

It may be tempting to try homemade skincare solutions, but consulting a dermatologist is required. A dermatologist can create a personalised skincare plan tailored to your specific needs.