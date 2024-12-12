Curry leaves can give you beautiful, brighter skin: Know how to include it in your skincare routine

Curry leaves can be included in your skincare regime in the form of DIY face masks and packs. Know the various curry leaves benefits and how these leaves help your skin.

Curry leaves do much more than just add flavour to your food. There are many benefits of curry leaves when it comes to skincare. Not only do these help in clearing out acne, but they also prevent wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of ageing. Curry leaves also have wound-healing abilities and help reduce the skin’s redness. Various DIY face packs can be made with these leaves to help give your skin the radiance it needs. However, make sure to use these in the right way to avoid side effects such as allergies and rashes.

What are curry leaves?

Curry leaves are aromatic leaves from a spice tree known as the curry tree (Murraya koenigii). It is a major part of many Indian and South Asian cuisines. There are many curry leaves benefits. It is used to infuse flavour and aroma in curries, soups, and stir-fried food. Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, they are also valued for their potential health benefits, explains dermatologist Dr Priyanka Kuri.

Are curry leaves beneficial for the skin?

Yes, there are many curry leaves benefits for the skin. Curry leaves contain antioxidants and are rich in vitamins A and C. This contributes toward protecting the body from infections while working towards a wrinkle-free and youthful look. A study, published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine, lists other curry leaves benefits such as their antioxidant, anti-diabetic and anti-inflammatory affects. These also have antibacterial properties that help treat acne, breakouts and other skin issues as well. Curry leaves can be consumed or applied externally on the face via masks, oils, etc.

Curry leaves benefits for skin

There are many curry leaves benefits when it comes to your skin. Here is how they help us.

1. Contains antioxidants

One of the biggest curry leaves benefits is that they are excellent sources of antioxidants that play a vital role in reducing wrinkles. A study, published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, states that curry leaf powder, which is high in antioxidants, promotes new cell growth while also reducing the effects of premature ageing. Vitamins A and C in these leaves also stimulate the production of collagen, thus enhancing skin elasticity and improving its texture.

2. Rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties

One of the most important curry leaves benefits is that they contain antibacterial and antifungal properties. These help to fight acne-causing bacteria and other infections of the skin. A study, published in Reviews in Food and Agriculture, states that curry leaf oil may be useful for treating skin conditions like athlete’s foot, boils, acne, pimple, itching, and ringworm. One might notice that continuous use or consumption of curry leaves reduces acne breakouts, keeping the skin healthy and clear.

3. Brightens skin tone

Curry leaves benefits include the fact that it contains vitamin C, which helps in removing pigmentation and lightening the skin. In addition to this, they also contribute to cell regeneration, leading to a gradual decrease in dark spots and blemishes. A study, published in the Saudi Journal of Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, states that curry leaves cream is useful for the reduction of dark spots due to the presence of β-caryophyllene present in curry leaves.

4. Soothes inflammation

Curry leaves benefits include them being anti-inflammatory. This can help treat redness, inflammation, and irritation caused by multiple skin conditions such as acne, eczema, or rashes. It calms the skin and also has wound healing properties, states this research paper published in the journal BIO Web of Conferences.

5. Moisturises the Skin

Curry leaves contain natural oils. These oils work to hydrate and moisten the skin. The oils improve the skin texture and create a barrier within the skin for retaining moisture, therefore making the skin soft and supple.

How to use curry leaves for skin?

There are many curry leaf benefits for skin. Here are some ways to include these in your skincare routine.

1. Curry leaves and honey pack

Ingredients : Fresh curry leaves and honey.

: Fresh curry leaves and honey. Preparation: Mash a handful of curry leaves and a tablespoon of honey together. Spread this mixture on the face, leaving it for about fifteen to twenty minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. This pack brightens skin and reduces pigmentation.

2. Curry leaves and turmeric face pack

Ingredients : Fresh curry leaves and turmeric powder

: Fresh curry leaves and turmeric powder Preparation: Grind the fresh curry leaves into a paste and mix it with a bit of turmeric powder as well as water. Apply it to your face and leave it for 15 minutes, after which you can wash it off. This pack removes acne and reduces inflammation from the skin.

3. Curry Leaves and yoghurt face pack

Ingredients : Fresh curry leaves, yoghurt.

: Fresh curry leaves, yoghurt. Preparation: Grind curry leaves to fine paste and mix with two tablespoonfuls of plain yoghurt. Apply the paste to the face for 20 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water. This pack nourishes and hydrates the skin leaving it with a fresh glow.

4. Curry Leaves aloe vera face pack

Ingredients : fresh curry leaves, aloe vera gel.

: fresh curry leaves, aloe vera gel. Preparation: Grind curry leaves to fine paste and mix it with aloe vera gel for application. This pack gives relief to the skin, reducing irritation as well as inflammation.

5. Curry leaves oatmeal face pack

Ingredients : Fresh curry leaves, oatmeal, honey.

: Fresh curry leaves, oatmeal, honey. Preparation: Mix a paste of curry leaves with ground oatmeal and honey to make a thick paste. Scrub the face with this and leave it on the face for 10 minutes before rinsing it off. This exfoliates and moisturizes the skin, removing dead cells.

Possible side effects of using curry leaves for skin

While there are many curry leaves benefits when it comes to your skin, it is important to use these the right way. Using curry leaves for skin is generally safe for most people, although some people might experience side effects. Some people may develop redness, itching, or irritation on their skin (especially with fresh leaf paste or essential oil) if they have sensitive skin or suffer from allergic reactions. It is recommended to do a patch test before applying any products containing curry leaves directly to the face. Improper preparation or overuse may also leave the skin dry or flaky. Using curry leaves in moderation and in combination with other soothing ingredients like yoghurt or honey is better.