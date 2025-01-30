Mustard oil for skin: Transform your beauty routine with these easy DIYs

Have you tried using mustard oil for skin? Here are some ways it can give you a softer and more radiant appearance.

Be it hydration, anti-ageing or just a glow booster, there are many advantages of using mustard oil for skin. Extracted from the mustard seeds, the oil has always been part of traditional Indian medicine. While it is well-known for its culinary uses, it is also an excellent skin remedy that has been used in Ayurveda. Rich in vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, it nourishes deeply, improves elasticity, and may even help combat certain skin conditions. Besides this, it can help remove wrinkles and fine lines, and give you a radiant appearence. If you are curious about how to include mustard oil in your regular grooming routine, check out the suggestions below!

What is mustard oil?

Mustard oil is derived from the seeds of mustard plants, specifically Brassica nigra (black mustard) and Brassica juncea (brown mustard). It is a popular cooking oil in many parts of India and other South Asian countries, distinguished by its strong aroma and high smoke point, as found in a study published by Science Direct. While primarily used for cooking, using mustard oil for skin is also one of the most effective home remedies. It is known for its moisturising properties and potential to soothe certain skin conditions.

Mustard oil for skin: Does it work?

Yes, mustard oil is an effective remedy for dull, lifeless skin. Here’s how using mustard oil for skin gives a glowing and radiant look.

1. Moisturises skin

One of the primary ways mustard oil for skin benefits is through its moisturising properties. “It serves as a natural humectant, attracting and retaining moisture within the skin, thanks to its high content of vital fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals,” says Ayurveda expert Dr Chanchal Sharma. This makes it especially useful for people with dry skin since it can help relieve dryness, flakiness, and itching. Mustard oil can increase skin hydration by feeding its natural barrier, leaving it feeling softer, smoother, and more supple.

{{{htmlData}}}

2. Rich in anti-inflammatory properties

A study published in the journal Cureus suggests that mustard oil for skin may have anti-inflammatory properties. This is due to certain compounds found in the oil, which may help to reduce inflammation in the skin. This could be particularly beneficial for conditions like eczema, which is characterised by inflammation and irritation of the skin. By potentially reducing inflammation, mustard oil may help to soothe the skin, alleviate itching, and promote healing.

3. High in antimicrobial and antifungal properties

It is a good idea to use mustard oil for skin as it may offer some antimicrobial and antifungal properties as well. A study published in the journal Innovative Food Science & Emerging Technologies has shown that certain compounds present in mustard oil may have the ability to inhibit the growth of some types of bacteria and fungi. These microorganisms can contribute to various skin infections, such as acne, athlete’s foot, and ringworm. By potentially inhibiting the growth of these microorganisms, mustard oil may help to prevent or reduce the severity of these infections.

4. Gives glowing skin

Using mustard oil for skin can contribute to a healthy glow and radiant appearance due to its nourishing properties. “Rich in vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids, it deeply moisturises the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and hydrated,” says the expert. By improving skin elasticity and promoting cell regeneration, using mustard oil for the skin can help minimise fine lines and wrinkles, contributing to a more youthful and radiant look. Additionally, its potential to even out skin tone and reduce the appearance of dark spots can further enhance a glowing look.

How to use mustard oil for skin?

Here are 7 DIY skin packs and scrubs made from mustard oil for your skin:

1. Moisturising mustard oil massage



Gently warm a small amount of mustard oil.

Massage it into your skin in circular motions for a few minutes.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

This can be done daily, especially during winter.

2. Mustard oil and honey face mask



Mix 1 tablespoon of honey with 1 teaspoon of mustard oil.

Apply the mixture to your face, avoiding the eye area.

Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

This mask is great for dry and dull skin.

3. Mustard oil and turmeric face mask

Mix 1 teaspoon of mustard oil, 1 tablespoon of gram flour, 1/2 teaspoon of turmeric powder, and 2 tablespoons of yogurt.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

This mask can help brighten the skin and reduce blemishes.

4. Mustard oil and multani mitti face mask

Mix 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti, 1 teaspoon of mustard oil, and 2 tablespoons of rose water.

Apply the paste to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

This mask can help to deep clean pores and control oil production.

5. Mustard oil and aloe vera gel face mask

Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel with 1 teaspoon of mustard oil.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for 20 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

This mask can help soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation.

6. Mustard oil and oats face scrub

Mix 1 tablespoon of ground oats, 1 teaspoon of mustard oil, and 1 tablespoon of milk.

Gently massage the scrub onto your face in circular motions.

Leave it on for 10 minutes before rinsing with lukewarm water.

This scrub can help exfoliate dead skin cells and reveal brighter skin.

7. Mustard oil body massage

Warm a small amount of mustard oil.

Massage it into your body in circular motions.

This can help to improve blood circulation and relax your muscles.

Side effects of mustard oil on skin

It’s important to be aware of the potential side effects of using mustard oil for skin:

Mustard oil can irritate sensitive skin, causing redness, itching, or a burning sensation.

Some people may be allergic to mustard oil, experiencing symptoms like hives, swelling, or difficulty breathing.

Applying mustard oil to the skin before sun exposure may increase the risk of sunburn.

Important Note: Always do a patch test before applying any of these DIYs to your face or body. If you experience any irritation, discontinue use immediately.