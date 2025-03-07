5 Yoga Poses To Reduce Back Pain

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 07, 2025
Back pain can be a real burden, making everyday tasks challenging. Try these 5 effective yoga poses to ease tension and boost flexibility. These simple moves will help strengthen your back and reduce back pain.
Child's Pose (Balasana)
This resting pose stretches your lower back and helps release tension. Start on your hands and knees, then slowly lower your hips back toward your heels while reaching your arms forward. Hold the position and breathe deeply to relax your back muscles.
Cat-Cow Pose (Marjariasana)
It involves arching and rounding your back that can help improve mobility and relieve stiffness. Start on your hands and knees. Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), and exhale as you round your back (cat pose). Repeat slowly and gently.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
This pose strengthens the muscles in your lower back and hips, which can help reduce pain. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your hips toward the ceiling while keeping your shoulders and feet grounded. Hold for a few seconds, then slowly lower back down.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
This pose helps stretch the spine and chest muscles. Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders. Slowly push your chest off the floor while keeping your elbows slightly bent. Lift as far as comfortable without overextending.
Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)
This yoga pose stretches your back, hamstrings and calves. Start on your hands and knees, then lift your hips towards the ceiling, forming an upside-down V. Hold the position and take a deep breath, letting your body stretch and relax.
Pilates for back pain: 10 exercises to ease discomfort