10 Yoga Poses For Weight Loss In Winter

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 29, 2024
Winter is a season when many people find it difficult to stay active, yet it can be an ideal time to engage in yoga for weight loss. So, practise these 10 yoga poses regularly to lose those extra kilos.
This pose strengthens the glutes, thighs, and lower back while stimulating metabolism and fat burn. It also helps improve blood circulation, which can slow down during the colder months.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
This is a full-body stretch that targets the legs, hips, and core. By engaging the abdominal muscles and improving flexibility, this pose aids in increasing calorie burn and supports digestion.
Triangle Pose (Trikonasana)
This powerful pose targets the legs, arms, and core while improving endurance. It also builds strength and encourages balance, making it excellent for weight loss and toning muscles.
Warrior Pose (Virabhadrasana)
This backbend pose stimulates abdominal organs, promoting digestion and metabolism. It also strengthens the core, back, and thighs while increasing blood circulation and boosting energy levels.
Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)
engaging the glutes, thighs, and core, this pose stimulates the cardiovascular system and helps raise the heart rate. It is excellent for building strength in the lower body while also activating fat burn.
Chair Pose (Utkatasana)
This gentle backbend stretches the spine, tones the back muscles, and stimulates the digestive organs. By increasing blood circulation, it can also help combat the sluggishness associated with winter and boost metabolism.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
This full-body stretch engages the core, legs, and arms. It boosts circulation, helps increase heart rate, and tones the body. When performed regularly, this pose enhances calorie burn.
Downward Facing Dog Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)
This pose helps stimulate the digestive system, which can help with weight loss by promoting a healthy metabolism. It also stretches muscles around the hips and releases tension in the lower back.
Garland Pose (Malasana)
While this is a restful pose, it helps release tension, improve blood circulation, and enhance relaxation. It can also aid in stress relief, which is important for weight loss.
Child’s Pose (Balasana)
This calming pose is great for promoting relaxation. However, it also helps reduce cortisol levels, the stress hormone that can contribute to weight gain, especially around the belly.
Corpse Pose (Savasana)
11 knee-friendly weight loss exercises to keep obesity at bay