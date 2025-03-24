By Aayushi Gupta
Published Mar 24, 2025

World Tuberculosis Day: 5 Yoga Poses For TB Patients

Tuberculosis or TB is an infectious disease that affects the respiratory system and lungs. This World Tuberculosis Day, learn 5 yoga poses that can help strengthen your lungs and improve respiratory functions. 

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend)  

This pose helps stretch the hamstrings and back while improving lung capacity. Stand straight, exhale, and bend forward. Try to touch your toes with hands, hold the pose for a few breaths and repeat.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)  

It stretches the spine and helps in relieving tension in the back and chest, which supports better breathing. Sit with your legs extended in front, inhale, and as you exhale, bend forward to touch your feet or legs. Hold and breathe deeply.

Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)  

This powerful backbend stretches chest muscles, which can improve breathing and expand lung capacity. Lie on your back with your knees bent. Place your hands next to your ears, then press through your hands and feet to lift your body. Hold the pose and repeat.

Vajrasana (Diamond Pose)  

This pose is great for digestion and can help calm the mind. Sit on your heels with your back straight. Place your hands on your thighs, keeping your core tight, and breathe deeply.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)  

Ustrasana stretches chest and improves respiratory health, promoting better lung function. Kneel on the floor, place your hands on heels, gently arch your back while lifting your chest and dropping your head back. Hold and breathe deeply.

