By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 12, 2024
To prevent or manage the symptoms of pneumonia, try these 7 effective yoga poses. They can help stretch chest muscles, increase lung capacity, and improve breathing.
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)
This backbend stretches the chest, lungs, and abdomen. By lifting the upper body, it encourages deeper breaths and improves lung function. Lie on your stomach and lift your chest, keeping your elbows slightly bent.
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)
This pose strengthens the back and stretches the chest muscles, helping to increase lung capacity and enhance oxygen intake. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat. Lift your hips to form a bridge, stretching chest muscles.
Camel Pose (Ustrasana)
A deep backbend pose that stretches the chest and upper body, particularly the lungs and diaphragm. This pose helps increase lung capacity and respiratory health. Kneel, arch your back, and reach your hands to your heels (or lower back).
Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)
Though primarily a hamstring stretch, this pose also helps to lengthen the spine, stimulates blood flow to the lungs, and relieves tension in the body. Sit with legs extended, and bend forward, trying to touch your chest to your thighs.
Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)
This pose strengthens the lungs and improves breathing. It helps increase flexibility in your body and improve lung functions. Lie on your stomach, bend your knees backward, and try to grab your ankles with your hands while lifting your chest and legs.
Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)
This standing pose stretches the entire body, especially the chest and lungs. When practiced regularly, this pose can improve the oxygen flow to your lungs. Stand tall, lift your arms overhead, and gently bend your back backward.
Chakrasana (Wheel Pose)
This pose stretches chest and lungs, improving breathing capacity. It can even help clear congestion in the chest, which is beneficial during pneumonia recovery. Lie on your back, place hands next to your shoulders, and lift your body to form an arch.