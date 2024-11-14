By Aayushi Gupta
Regular yoga practice can help improve insulin sensitivity, stabilise blood sugar levels, and promote overall health. Here are 5 yoga poses that you can start practicing on this World Diabetes Day to manage diabetes.
Kapalabhati
This pranayama (breathing exercise) involves active exhalations and passive inhalations. It helps reduce stress, balance blood sugar, and improve oxygen flow to the body, boosting metabolic function and aiding digestion.
Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)
This forward bend stretches the hamstrings, improves circulation, and stimulates the pancreas, which plays a key role in insulin production. It also aids in relieving stress and calming the mind.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)
A powerful stretch for the back and legs, Paschimottanasana encourages better digestion, detoxifies the body, and helps to regulate blood sugar. It also improves the functioning of the renal system and the pancreas.
Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)
A series of flowing poses, Surya Namaskar promotes overall health, improves circulation, and boosts the metabolism. This full-body workout also strengthens the heart and improves insulin sensitivity.
Child’s Pose (Balasana)
This relaxing pose reduces stress and tension, helps lower blood pressure and enhances relaxation. It promotes mental clarity and balances the nervous system, which is vital for overall diabetes management.