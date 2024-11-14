By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 14, 2024

Healthshots

5 Yoga Poses To Manage Diabetes

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Regular yoga practice can help improve insulin sensitivity, stabilise blood sugar levels, and promote overall health. Here are 5 yoga poses that you can start practicing on this World Diabetes Day to manage diabetes. 

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Kapalabhati

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This pranayama (breathing exercise) involves active exhalations and passive inhalations. It helps reduce stress, balance blood sugar, and improve oxygen flow to the body, boosting metabolic function and aiding digestion.

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)  

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This forward bend stretches the hamstrings, improves circulation, and stimulates the pancreas, which plays a key role in insulin production. It also aids in relieving stress and calming the mind.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)  

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

A powerful stretch for the back and legs, Paschimottanasana encourages better digestion, detoxifies the body, and helps to regulate blood sugar. It also improves the functioning of the renal system and the pancreas.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)  

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

A series of flowing poses, Surya Namaskar promotes overall health, improves circulation, and boosts the metabolism. This full-body workout also strengthens the heart and improves insulin sensitivity.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

Child’s Pose (Balasana)  

Image Credits: Adobe Stock

This relaxing pose reduces stress and tension, helps lower blood pressure and enhances relaxation. It promotes mental clarity and balances the nervous system, which is vital for overall diabetes management.

Image Credits: Adobe Stock
Check out the latest stories:
10 healthy carb foods for diabetes
7 benefits of laughter therapy
10 causes of high blood pressure
7 foods to eat before sleep