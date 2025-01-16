By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 16, 2025
We all know the importance of a good hair care routine, but did you know that what you eat can be just as important for your hair health? Here are 5 worst foods for hair you should avoid.
Sugary Foods
Excess sugar can lead to insulin resistance, which may disrupt hormone levels and contribute to hair thinning. High sugar intake also increases inflammation, taking a toll on hair follicles.
Fried Foods
Deep-fried foods contain trans fats and unhealthy oils that can clog your pores, including those on your scalp, reducing hair growth. The excessive oil can also strip the natural oils from hair.
Salty Foods
Eating too much salt is not just bad for heart health but it can also cause hair problems. High salt intake can lead to dehydration, which affects your scalp's ability to produce natural oils, leaving hair dry and prone to breakage.
Dairy Products
Dairy can sometimes increase oil production and exacerbate scalp conditions like dandruff or acne, which may affect hair health. They are also high in saturated fat, which may cause hair loss in people with lactose intolerance.
High-Mercury Fish
Certain fish, like tuna, swordfish, and mackerel, contain high levels of mercury, which can accumulate in the body and cause hair loss. However, hair loss improves once you reduce the intake.
