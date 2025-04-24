By Aayushi Gupta
Published Apr 24, 2025
When it comes to weight loss, myths often spread faster than right information. So, we are here to debunk 5 common weight loss myths you might still believe.
Reduce Carbs To Lose Weight
While cutting down on refined carbs can help, completely eliminating carbohydrates is not necessary for weight loss. Carbs are a vital source of energy, and whole grains, fruits, and vegetables are essential for a balanced diet.
Skipping Meals Helps In Weight Loss
Skipping meals can actually slow down your metabolism and lead to overeating later. Regular, balanced meals help keep your energy levels stable and your hunger in check.
Fats Are Harmful
Not all fats are bad. Healthy fats found in nuts, avocados, and olive oil are essential for brain function, hormone production, and satiety. Avoiding all fats can do more harm than good.
Eating Too Much Protein Helps Lose Weight
Protein is important, but overconsumption does not lead to faster weight loss. In fact, excess protein can be stored as fat if it leads to a calorie surplus. The key is balance, so focus on all the essential nutrients.
Fasting Helps Lose Weight Quickly
While intermittent fasting can work for some, extreme fasting is not sustainable and may lead to nutrient deficiencies or binge eating later. Long-term healthy habits, not quick fixes, lead to healthy weight loss.
