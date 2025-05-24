5 Ways To Use Chia Seeds For Hair growth

By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 24, 2025
Want longer, stronger hair naturally? Try chia seeds in these 5 ways. These tiny seeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, zinc, and antioxidants, which can boost growth and shine.
Chia Seed Hair Mask
Soak 2 tablespoons of chia seeds in half a cup of water for 30 minutes. Once they form a gel-like texture, apply it to your scalp and hair and rinse it off after 20-30 minutes. This mask hydrates the scalp and reduces dryness.
Chia Seed Water Spray
Make a light chia seed spray by soaking a teaspoon of chia seeds in a cup of water. Strain and pour the water into a spray bottle. Spritz it on your scalp and hair daily for a quick hydration boost.
Chia Seed And Aloe Vera Gel
Blend soaked chia seeds with aloe vera gel and apply this mixture to your scalp and hair. Keep it on for 10-15 minutes and it helps reduce itchiness and dandruff.
Chia and Coconut Oil Hair Mask
Mix soaked chia seeds with a tablespoon of coconut oil. Apply it to your hair and scalp, leave it on for 30 minutes, and wash it off. Coconut oil adds extra moisture and shine.
Chia Seed Oil Scalp Massage
Chia seed oil is rich in omega-3s, which are great for reducing inflammation and improving blood flow to the scalp. Gently massage warm chia seed oil into your scalp once or twice a week before washing your hair.
Chia seeds oil can work wonders for your hair problems