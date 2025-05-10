9 Ways To Calm Stress And Anxiety 

By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 10, 2025
If the constant flow of news is starting to feel overwhelming, here are 9 simple yet effective ways to ease stress and anxiety. These tips can help relax your mind and body, keeping you grounded during tough times.
Take a few minutes to gently stretch your arms, legs, and back. It releases physical tension and gives your body a quick reset, especially if you have been sitting for hours.
Stretch Yourself
Too much scrolling, especially through negative news, can overwhelm your mind. Try to limit screen time and give your brain a break from constant stimulation.
Reduce Screen Time
Talking to your family and friends who makes you laugh or reminds you of good times can be incredibly soothing. Even a short call or a shared meal can lift your mood.
Spend Time Loved Ones
Music has a powerful way of calm stress and anxiety. Play your favourite relaxing playlist or gentle instrumental music to help shift your focus and ease your thoughts.
Listen to Music
Lighting a scented candle with calming fragrances like lavender, sandalwood, or vanilla can instantly make a room feel more peaceful and comforting. This can also help you sleep well.
Use Scented Candles
You do not have to be a meditation expert. Just sit quietly, close your eyes, and focus on your breath. Even 10 minutes of meditation can help clear your mind and calm anxiety.
Meditate For 10 Minutes
Try simple breathing exercises, inhale deeply for 4 seconds, hold for 4, exhale for 4. It sends a signal to your body to relax and slows down your heart rate.
Deep Breathing
Some foods naturally help reduce stress. Try adding blueberries, citrus fruits, dark chocolate, eggs, salmon, or yoghurt to your meals. They are healthy and mood-lifting.
Eat Calming Foods
A warm cup of chamomile or green tea can do wonders. It is comforting and has natural properties that help soothe your nerves and improve focus.
Drink Herbal Tea
