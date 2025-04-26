By Tanya Shree
Published Apr 26, 2025
Are you looking for sun protection that feels breathable and lightweight? These water-based sunscreens offer a good shield without any heavy layers and greasy residue. Just a smooth, invisible defense for every skin type.
Deconstruct Gel Sunscreen SPF 50+
It is a super-light, no-white-cast sunscreen that protects for 8+ hours. Packed with powerful UV filters, this water-based sunscreen for oily skin feels like nothing—just calm, sun-safe skin.
Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen SPF 50+
Cool, dewy, and ultra-hydrating, this watermelon-infused SPF protects against UVA, UVB, IR, and blue light. It is perfect for daily glow, oil control, and even Vitamin D absorption.
Dr. Sheth’s Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen SPF 50+
This water-based sunscreen brightens, repairs, and defends, all in one. This quick-absorbing sunscreen strengthens the skin barrier, prevents micro-pigmentation, and hydrates without clogging pores. It is great for sensitive, dull, or pigmentation-prone skin.
Plum 2% Niacinamide & Rice Water Sunscreen SPF 50
It is a brightening powerhouse with niacinamide, rice water, and SPF 50. This sunscreen fades tan, evens tone, and shields skin, all without stickiness or residue.
Aqualogica Glow+ Water Sunscreen SPF 50+
This sunscreen from Aqualogica is as light as water and as strong as ever. It contains papaya and vitamin C that glide on like a serum, hydrate deeply, and add a radiant glow without any greasiness and white cast.
Benefits Of Water-Based Sunscreen
Water-based sunscreens are lightweight, non-greasy, and absorb quickly without clogging pores. They hydrate the skin, leaving no white cast, and are ideal for oily, acne-prone, and sensitive skin types.