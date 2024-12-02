By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 02, 2024
Warming up before your workout is key to getting the most out of your session and avoiding injury. Try these 10 simple warm up exercises to get your body ready to move and groove!
To perform, jump your feet out while raising your arms overhead, then return to the starting position. This full-body exercise boosts heart rate, improving blood circulation and preparing muscles for the workout.
Jumping Jacks
Skip rope in a light, steady rhythm. This exercise gets the heart rate up and warms up the legs and arms, improving cardiovascular fitness and balance.
Jump Rope
Jog in place, bringing your knees up toward your chest as high as possible. This exercise engages the hip flexors and quads, while also improving coordination and cardiovascular readiness.
High Knees
Perform a squat, then as you rise, extend your arms overhead. This move targets the legs, glutes, and core, stretching the lower body and engaging the upper body for full-body stretch.
Squat
Step forward into a lunge position, then twist your torso toward the leg that is forward. This move activates the legs, hips, and core while improving balance and flexibility.
Lunges with a Twist
Stand tall, reach one arm overhead while bending to the other side, and repeat it on the other side. This stretches the obliques and torso, improving flexibility in the spine and hips.
Side Bend Stretch
Stand straight and lift one leg to the side, then return it to the starting position. This targets the outer thighs and hips, helping to improve lateral mobility and strengthen the hip abductors.
Lateral Leg Raises
Jog in place while kicking your heels up towards your glutes. Butt kicks warm up the hamstrings and glutes, preparing the lower body for more strenuous activity.
Butt Kicks
Extend your arms to the sides and make small circles, gradually increasing their size. This activates the shoulders, increasing flexibility and mobility in the upper arms and shoulder joints.
Arm Circles
Leg Swings