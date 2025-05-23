By Aayushi Gupta
Published May 23, 2025
Tired of your usual walk? Walking does not have to be boring or basic. These 7 fun and effective walking types can help you lose weight, tone your body, and improve overall health!
Brisk Walking
This involves walking faster than your normal pace, enough to raise your heart rate and breathing. It helps burn more calories, boosts stamina, and supports weight loss.
8-Shaped Walking
In this method, you walk in the shape of the number 8. It is often done around trees or in open spaces. This walking style helps improve balance, posture, and digestion. It also makes walking more fun and engaging.
Interval Walking
This involves switching between slow and fast walking. For example, walk slowly for 1 minute, then briskly for 2 minutes. Repeating this cycle helps burn more fat, improves heart health, and boosts metabolism.
Reverse Walking
Walking backward uses different muscles and improves coordination. It burns more calories in a shorter time and strengthens your legs, especially your thighs and calves.
Incline Walking
Walking uphill or on an incline treadmill works your glutes, hamstrings, and calves harder than walking on a flat surface. It increases calorie burn and helps tone your lower body.
Walking With Weights
Adding light ankle or hand weights increases resistance. This helps build strength and burns more calories, especially if done for longer durations.
Nordic Walking
This involves walking with specially designed poles, similar to skiing. It engages your upper body, arms, shoulders, and core, burning up to 20 percent more calories than regular walking.
