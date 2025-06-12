By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jun 12, 2025
Is walking part of your daily workout? If so, that is great, it can help you manage weight, boost heart health, lift your mood, and more. But those benefits can slip away if you are making these 10 common walking mistakes.
Warming up prepares your muscles and joints, while cooling down helps your body relax. Skipping these steps can lead to stiffness, soreness, or injury after a walk.
Skipping Warm-Up and Cool-Down
Your arms help balance and boost your walking pace. If you keep them stiff or still, it limits your movement and reduces the full-body benefits of walking.
Not Swinging Arms
Overstriding can put extra pressure on your knees and hips. It is better to take shorter, natural steps that feel comfortable and allow a steady rhythm.
Taking Wide Steps
Constantly looking down strains your neck and shoulders. Keep your head up and eyes forward to maintain proper alignment and avoid discomfort.
Looking Down Too Often
Slouching or leaning too far forward can lead to back pain. Keep your back straight, shoulders relaxed, and core slightly engaged while walking.
Poor Posture of Back
A very slow walk won’t raise your heart rate much. If you want to gain walking health benefits, try walking at a brisk pace where you can talk but feel slightly out of breath.
Walking at Low Intensity
Even during short walks, your body loses water. Not drinking enough can make you feel tired or dizzy, especially during summer season.
Not Hydrating
If you are in pain, it is better to rest or check with a doctor. Pushing through pain can make injuries worse instead of helping recovery.
Walking Even When Hurting
Looking at your phone while walking distracts you and affects your posture. It can also increase the risk of tripping or bumping into something.
Using Phone While Walking
Wearing uncomfortable or unsupportive shoes can lead to foot pain or injury. Choose walking shoes with proper cushioning and arch support for comfort and safety.
Wearing Wrong Shoes
