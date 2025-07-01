9 Waist Exercises to Get a Flat Belly

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jul 01, 2025
While eating healthy is important if you trying to slim waistline, doing the right workout is also essential. Here are 9 waist exercises to tone your belly and lose abdominal weight.
Squats are one of the best belly exercise. To perform it, stand with feet shoulder width apart and lower your hips as if you are sitting on a chair. Go as low as possible and then return to the starting position.
Squats
Lie on your back, lift your legs, and move them like you are pedaling a bike. At the same time, touch your elbow to the opposite knee. This taregts your waist and side muscles.
Bicycle Crunches
Sit on the floor, bend your knees, and lift your feet off the ground. Lean back slightly and twist your upper body from side to side. You can hold a water bottle or light weight to increase the intensity.
Russian Twists
Get into a push-up position but rest on your forearms. Keep your body straight and tighten your belly. Hold for 30–60 seconds. This strengthens your core and tightens your waist.
Plank
Lie on your side and lift your body on one arm, keeping your legs straight. Hold the position to work your side waist (obliques). Switch sides after 30 seconds.
Side Plank
Start in a push-up position and quickly bring one knee towards your chest, then switch legs. Keep going fast like you are climbing. This is great for burning belly fat.
Mountain Climbers
Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Place your hands behind your head and lift one knee toward your elbow on the same side. Do 15 reps per side.
Standing Side Crunches
Lie on your back and lift your legs straight up. Slowly lower them down without touching the floor. This targets your lower belly.
Leg Raises
Stand tall and move your hips in big circles, like hula-hooping. It is a fun way to work your waist and warm up your muscles.
Waist Circles
15 HIIT exercises to make your belly fat melt like butter!