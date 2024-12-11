By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 11, 2024
Vitamin E is one of the essential nutrient that you need for better vision, skin, hair and reproductive health. Know 9 reasons why you should add this vitamin to your regular diet.
Vitamin E is known for its antioxidant properties, helping protect the cells of your body from damage caused by free radicals. This can reduce oxidative stress and lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer.
A Powerful Antioxidant
Vitamin E is widely used in skincare for its ability to moisturise and protect the skin. It aids in reducing the appearance of scars, stretch marks, and wrinkles. Its antioxidant properties also help fight skin ageing and protect against UV damage.
Gives You Healthy Skin
If you are experiencing hair fall, eat vitamin E-rich foods such as almonds, avocados, sunflower seeds, spinach, etc. Vitamin E improves blood circulation to the scalp, nourishing hair follicles and preventing hair loss.
Promotes Hair Growth
Vitamin E may help prevent cardiovascular disease by improving blood circulation, reducing blood clotting, and lowering levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol. It also helps protect the arteries from oxidative damage.
Good for Heart Health
Vitamin E boosts the immune system by enhancing the production of white blood cells, which are crucial for defending the body against infections and diseases.
Supports Immune System
Thanks to its antioxidant properties, vitamin E has been shown to improve eye health. It protects your eyes from free radical damage and reduces the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Improves Eye Health
Dysmenorrhea is known to cause severe and frequent menstrual pain, such as cramps and pelvic pain. However, consumption of vitamin E foods or supplements may helps reduce pain in women and other PMS symptoms.
Manages Menstrual pain
Apart from period pain, vitamin E can also help balance hormone levels, particularly in women, by reducing symptoms associated with PMS and menopause, such as hot flashes and mood swings.
Hormonal Balance
Vitamin E supports brain function and may help delay cognitive decline, potentially lowering the risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s disease. Its antioxidant properties help protect brain cells from damage.
Improves Cognitive Health