5 Vitamin D Rich Foods To Boost Immunity

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Feb 12, 2025
Vitamin D is one of the essential nutrient for bones and joint health. Not only this, it also helps fight off seasonal infections and regulate a strong immune system. So, add these 5 vitamin D rich foods to your diet.
Fatty Fish
Fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are excellent sources of vitamin D. These fatty fish provide both healthy fats and high amounts of vitamin D, which help support your immune system.
Egg Yolks
Eggs, particularly the yolks, are another great source of vitamin D. Eating a whole egg gives you a good amount of this important vitamin, helping your body fight infections.
Mushroom
Some types of mushrooms, like shiitake and maitake, contain vitamin D. When exposed to sunlight, mushrooms can produce vitamin D, making them a great plant-based option for boosting immunity.
Fortified Milk
Many types of milk, including cow milk and plant-based alternatives like soy or almond milk, are often fortified with vitamin D. This is an easy way to get a boost of vitamin D, especially for those who do not eat much fish or eggs.
Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese is not only rich in protein but also contains a good amount of vitamin D. Adding it to your diet is an easy way to support your immune health.
