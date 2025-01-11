By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 11, 2025

Healthshots

9 Foods To Beat Vitamin D Deficiency In Winter

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

As winter days grow shorter and sunlight becomes scarce, vitamin D deficiency can become a common concern. Here are 9 vitamin D-rich foods that can increase the intake of this essential vitamin. 

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Eggs, particularly the yolks, are a great source of vitamin D. One egg can provide a small amount of vitamin D, helping to support your immune system and bone health.

Eggs

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Fortified milk is an excellent source of vitamin D. Many dairy brands add vitamin D to their products, making milk a convenient and tasty option to help meet your daily requirements.

Milk

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Like milk, certain cheeses, such as Swiss and cheddar, contain vitamin D. Incorporating cheese into your meals can contribute to your vitamin D intake, especially during the winter when sunlight exposure is limited.

Cheese

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Yoghurt and curd are not only rich in probiotics but also contain vitamin D, especially if they are fortified. Enjoying a bowl of yoghurt as a snack or in smoothies can help boost your vitamin D levels.

Yoghurt/Curd

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Many plant-based foods, such as fortified cereals, plant-based milk (like soy, almond, or oat milk), and orange juice, are enriched with vitamin D. These are excellent options for vegetarians and vegans.

Fortified Foods

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Dates are a natural source of various vitamins and minerals, including small amounts of vitamin D. Including dates in your winter diet can provide additional nutritional support.

Dates

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Almonds, walnuts, and other dry fruits contain small amounts of vitamin D. They also offer healthy fats and fibre, making them a great snack for boosting your overall health during winter.

Dry Fruits

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Certain types of mushrooms, like shiitake and maitake, naturally contain vitamin D, especially when exposed to sunlight or UV light. Mushrooms are an excellent plant-based source of vitamin D

Mushrooms

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are among the best sources of vitamin D. They are packed with essential omega-3 fatty acids, making them highly beneficial for both vitamin D intake and overall health.

Fatty Fish

Image Credits : Adobe Stock

7 unique and healthy recipes to boost your vitamin D levels

Read Now

Image Credits : Adobe Stock