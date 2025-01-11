9 Foods To Beat Vitamin D Deficiency In Winter

By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 11, 2025
As winter days grow shorter and sunlight becomes scarce, vitamin D deficiency can become a common concern. Here are 9 vitamin D-rich foods that can increase the intake of this essential vitamin.
Eggs, particularly the yolks, are a great source of vitamin D. One egg can provide a small amount of vitamin D, helping to support your immune system and bone health.
Eggs
Fortified milk is an excellent source of vitamin D. Many dairy brands add vitamin D to their products, making milk a convenient and tasty option to help meet your daily requirements.
Milk
Like milk, certain cheeses, such as Swiss and cheddar, contain vitamin D. Incorporating cheese into your meals can contribute to your vitamin D intake, especially during the winter when sunlight exposure is limited.
Cheese
Yoghurt and curd are not only rich in probiotics but also contain vitamin D, especially if they are fortified. Enjoying a bowl of yoghurt as a snack or in smoothies can help boost your vitamin D levels.
Yoghurt/Curd
Many plant-based foods, such as fortified cereals, plant-based milk (like soy, almond, or oat milk), and orange juice, are enriched with vitamin D. These are excellent options for vegetarians and vegans.
Fortified Foods
Dates are a natural source of various vitamins and minerals, including small amounts of vitamin D. Including dates in your winter diet can provide additional nutritional support.
Dates
Almonds, walnuts, and other dry fruits contain small amounts of vitamin D. They also offer healthy fats and fibre, making them a great snack for boosting your overall health during winter.
Dry Fruits
Certain types of mushrooms, like shiitake and maitake, naturally contain vitamin D, especially when exposed to sunlight or UV light. Mushrooms are an excellent plant-based source of vitamin D
Mushrooms
Fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, and sardines are among the best sources of vitamin D. They are packed with essential omega-3 fatty acids, making them highly beneficial for both vitamin D intake and overall health.
Fatty Fish
