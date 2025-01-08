By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 08, 2025

Healthshots

5 Vitamin B12 Foods For Vegetarians

Vitamin B12 is essential for the production of red blood cells, DNA synthesis, and proper neurological function. While it is naturally found in animal-based foods, here are 5 great sources of vitamin B12 for vegetarians.

Dairy Products

A single serving of milk and other dairy products can provide a significant portion of your daily B12 requirement. These products are rich in calcium and protein, making them great additions to a vegetarian diet.

Fortified Foods

Common fortified foods such as breakfast cereals, plant-based milk (such as almond, soy, or oat milk), and nutritional yeast are rich in vitamin B12. Always check the labels to ensure they contain added B12.

Mushrooms

While not as high in vitamin B12 as animal products, some types of mushrooms, such as shiitake mushrooms, contain small amounts of this vitamin. Enjoy these mushrooms by sautéing them with veggies and cottage cheese.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt, especially Greek yogurt, is another excellent dairy source of Vitamin B12. Along with B12, yoghurt also provides probiotics, which promote gut health, making it a nutritious addition to your diet.

Cheese

Like other dairy products, cheese is an excellent source of Vitamin B12. Varieties like Swiss, mozzarella, and cheddar contain higher amounts of this essential nutrient, supporting overall health.

