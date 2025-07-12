By Tanya Shree
Published Jul 12, 2025

Priyanka Chopra's Secret Glow: 5 LED Face Masks You Need

Priyanka Chopra’s glowing skin isn’t just genes, it is smart skincare. Do you know one of her favorite self-care secrets? LED face masks. These futuristic tools help boost collagen, fight acne, and revive dull skin. Here are 5 top picks to try!

What Is An LED Face Mask?

An LED face mask is a skincare device that uses different light wavelengths, like red, blue, and amber. It targets concerns such as acne, wrinkles, and dullness, promoting clearer, firmer, glowing skin.

Aphrona FDA-Cleared LED Mask

Achieve glowing, blemish-free skin with the FDA-cleared Aphrona LED Mask. It's 150 narrow-spectrum chips boost collagen, reduce inflammation, and target acne, wrinkles, and pigmentation—safe even for sensitive skin.

HXDZFX 7 LED Face & Neck Mask

This 7-color LED face and neck mask uses 192 lights to reduce wrinkles, pigmentation, and redness. CE-cleared, this LED face mask is ideal for most skin types and offers multi-level light therapy.

ThePlushCo Ultra Lite LED Silicone Mask

Weighing just 150g, this waterproof silicone mask features 456 LEDs for wrinkle reduction, acne treatment, and skin brightening. Its dual light modes and a smart timer enhance every self-care session.

Lifelong 7-in-1 LED Face Mask

Target acne, wrinkles, and pigmentation with Lifelong’s 7-color LED mask. Lightweight and easy to wear, it improves skin tone and boosts collagen for smoother, firmer, radiant skin.

ThePlushCo 7-in-1 LED Silicone Mask Gen 2

This 484-light silicone LED mask offers 7-color therapy, dual modes, and eye protection. Ultra-light and waterproof, it delivers youthful, glowing skin in just 10 minutes a day.

