By Aayushi Gupta
Published Oct 17, 2024
After a day-long fast without water and food, it is time to nourish and recharge your body! Here are 11 simple yet effective ways to restore energy levels post Karwa Chauth.
After a long day without food and water, it is important to rehydrate your body. Begin with a glass of water or coconut water to replenish lost hydration and electrolytes. This will help you feel refreshed and reenergised.
Hydrate Your Body
Reach for quick snacks such as fruits, nuts, or yoghurt that provide a quick energy boost without overwhelming your digestive system. They are light, nutrient-rich, and perfect for breaking your fast gently.
Healthy Snacks
Once you are ready for a full meal, opt for a wholesome plate with a balance of protein, carbs, and veggies to ensure your body gets the nutrients it needs to recover. Lentils, rice, and vegetables can also help you refuel your body properly and aid digestion.
Choose A Balanced Meal
After Karwa Chauth is a celebration, treat yourself with a dessert like kheer, gulab jamun, or any homemade sweet to satisfy your sweet tooth. Make sure you do not go overboard.
Enjoy Sweet Treat
A warm cup of herbal tea, like chamomile or ginger, can soothe your digestive system and help you unwind after fasting. This can help you relax and regain energy!
Herbal Tea
If you want something light and refreshing, blend a smoothie with your favourite fruits, greens, and yoghurt or almond milk. This will help you hydrate and provide essential nutrients such as fibre and vitamins.
Smoothies
A light vegetable or lentil soup is warming and easy on the stomach. It is an excellent way to provide an easy-to-digest meal packed with essential nutrients.
Soup
Include whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, or whole wheat in your meal. These provide long-lasting energy, maintain stable blood sugar levels, and keep you feeling full.
Whole Grains
Incorporating dairy products such as yoghurt or paneer is a great way to boost your protein intake and support gut health. In fact, probiotics in yoghurt can also help improve digestion, making it ideal after a fast.
Dairy Products
After fasting, it is important to eat slowly and enjoy your food. Savour each bite, letting your body digest and process the flavours and nutrients and reducing the risk of overeating.
Mindful Eating
Finally, once you are done eating, have some rest to allow your body to recover and restore energy post-Karwa Chauth.
Rest