By Aayushi Gupta
Published Jan 19, 2025
Constipation is a common digestive issue that can cause infrequent, difficult, or painful bowel movements. It can lead to discomfort and bloating, but by following these 9 simple tips, you can relieve constipation and promote healthy digestion.
Drinking plenty of water throughout the day softens the stool, making it easier to pass. Dehydration is a common cause of constipation, so aim for at least 8 glasses of water daily.
Stay Hydrated
Fibre-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes add bulk to the stool and facilitate easier bowel movements. Increasing fibre intake can significantly improve digestion.
Eat More Fibre
Consuming probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables can enhance gut health by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria. This improves digestion and supports regular bowel movements.
Eat Probiotics
Incorporating light stretching exercises into your routine helps stimulate your digestive system. Gentle movements like twists or yoga poses can encourage the stool to move through the colon.
Stretch Regularly
Fennel has natural antispasmodic properties that can help relax the muscles of the digestive tract, reducing bloating and easing constipation. Drinking fennel tea can soothe the digestive system and promote regularity.
Fennel Tea
Adopting a squatting position or using a stool to elevate your feet while sitting on the toilet can help align the digestive tract and ease bowel movements. This is especially beneficial for people with constipation problems.
Squat
Psyllium husk is a natural source of soluble fibre that absorbs water and helps form a soft, bulky stool. It is available as a supplement or in powdered form to mix with water and drink.
Psyllium Husk (Isabgol)
Prune juice, aloe vera, and flaxseeds are some natural laxatives which can help promote bowel movements. These foods have mild, gentle effects on the digestive system, softening stool and reducing the risk of constipation.
Natural Laxatives
Over-the-counter stool softeners work by drawing water into the stool, making it softer and easier to pass. These can provide relief for mild constipation.
Stool Softeners
