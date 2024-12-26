By Aayushi Gupta
Published Dec 26, 2024
Winter can be harsh for your joints, especially if you suffer from conditions like arthritis, leading to joint pain and stiffness. Follow these 9 tips to relieve joint pain and discomfort.
Cold temperatures can make joint pain worse. Keep yourself warm by layering up with clothes and wearing warm gloves, socks, and scarves. Use blankets when sitting for extended periods and jackets when you are going out.
Stay Warm
Staying active helps keep your joints flexible and reduces stiffness. Try gentle exercises like walking, stretching or yoga to maintain mobility without putting too much strain on your body.
Keep Yourself Active
Applying a heating pad to painful joints can help relax muscles and increase blood flow. Use a hot pack or warm towel for instant relief, especially before bed or after physical activity.
Use a Hot Pack
Gentle massage around your joints can help reduce tension, improve blood circulation, and alleviate pain. Use essential oils or creams for joint relief for a soothing effect.
Massage Your Joints
Dry winter air can dehydrate you, causing muscles to stiffen and spasm. So, make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated and joints lubricated.
Hydrate Yourself
Make sure your diet includes enough vitamin D and calcium, which are essential for bone health. Foods such as dairy, leafy greens, and fortified cereals can help keep your bones strong.
Pay Attention to Your Diet
Include foods like fish, nuts, ginger and berries in your diet, as they contain natural anti-inflammatory compounds that can help reduce joint pain. Ginger is also one of the best anti-inflammatory foods.
Eat Anti-Inflammatory Foods
If nothing works, over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen or acetaminophen can help manage joint pain. However, always consult a doctor before starting any medicine and follow the recommended dosage.
Over-the-Counter Medications