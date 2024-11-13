By Aayushi Gupta
Published Nov 13, 2024
Caffeine helps you feel alert and energetic, but high intake can lead to jitters, an upset stomach, and even high blood pressure. Here are 10 tips to help you cut back on daily caffeine consumption.
To reduce caffeine content, start by tracking your current caffeine consumption. Write down how many cups of coffee or other caffeinated drinks you have each day. This will help you understand your habits and make it easier to plan a gradual reduction.
Keep a Track
Cutting out caffeine intake can lead to withdrawal symptoms like headaches, fatigue, and irritability. To avoid this, reduce your intake gradually. Try cutting back by 20–25 percent each week to give time to your body to adjust.
Go Slow
Instead of brewing a full cup, use less coffee grounds or dilute your coffee with milk or water. This practice can reduce your daily caffeine intake while still soothing your cravings.
Use Less Coffee
Sometimes, fatigue and cravings for caffeine are simply due to dehydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated, which can naturally boost your energy levels.
Keep Yourself Hydrated
Caffeine stays in your system for some hours so drinking it after lunch can disrupt your sleep. Try to cut off caffeine by early afternoon to give your body time to wind down and prepare for restful sleep.
Avoid Drinking It After Lunch
Fruits like bananas, apples, and oranges are packed with natural sugars and fibre, which provide a sustained energy boost without the crash associated with caffeine.
Eat Fruits for Energy
Dark chocolate contains small amounts of caffeine and theobromine, which can provide a mild energy boost without the jitters. Choose chocolate with at least 70 percent cocoa to uplift your mood.
Eat Cacao Chocolate Instead
When you start cutting back, you may experience withdrawal symptoms such as headaches, irritability, and fatigue. Stay patient and remember that these symptoms are temporary and will fade as your body adjusts.
Be Ready for Withdrawal Symptoms
If you drink coffee for an energy boost, try physical activity instead. A quick walk, stretch, or workout can help shake off tiredness and give you a natural high without needing caffeine.
Workout Instead of Coffee